The Superclásico of Argentine football was without owner. Again there were tables in the Bombonera, as in the first days of January, also with two expelled. They did not shine but they provided emotional moments. It could have been from Boca at the start of the second half that erected Armani as a figure. Or River, with that ball that made a strange parable about the end. Just that.

From the absence of Edwin Cardona, the Superclásico became a chess board before minute zero. Because without his best player, Miguel Russo put together a more defensive scheme, with lines of three and a very crowded middle, to close paths to River. And Marcelo Gallardo was encouraged to attack with a 4-3-3 to hurt from the beginning in the Bombonera. The planned happened.

River took control of the ball and the game from the first minute. With good movements from Agustín Palavecino in his first game as a starter and, also, debut in a classic. He seemed one of the most experienced. The best thing was that pass between the lines, at 15 minutes, for De la Cruz and that caused the lack of Zambrano at the door of the area.

Gallardo’s team was superior in this first half hour. Not only did he bet on the associated game as always, he also sought out his forwards on several occasions with long shots to demand that line of three.

But Suárez and Carrascal, less, did not have the best afternoon. Thus generated the best situation, at 19 minutes: long pass from Angileri, Suárez lowered it for De La Cruz, who defined from above before the departure of Andrada and Lisandro López except for the Chilean.

Boca waited, orderly, trying to get a counter to exploit Villa’s speed, with Tevez pivoting, escaping from Maidana’s mark. For half an hour, he did not disturb the Armani bow. Until he settled into the game. Medina was closer to Palavecino, while Campuzano and Fabra closed spaces for De La Cruz. The visit was repeated with inaccuracies and Boca was encouraged.

Without the quality of play of the Colombian puppeteer Cardona As in the win against Vélez, Boca managed to generate the first clear arrival: from right to left the ball reached Fabra, the Colombian put the scepter low for Tevez and Armani showed off and avoided the fall of his fence.

But the zero was broken by the individual hierarchy of Carlitos Tevez, in what could be his last Superclásico. Zambrano served long, Apache broke schemes with a great cue, Capaldo leaked behind Angileri’s back and Paulo Díaz committed a penalty. Villa did not fail.

Boca finished the first part well and the second part started better. He took advantage of every space that River left in his decision to seek equality. After two minutes Maroni missed it, after a good against Fabra and a better loan from Tevez. The steering wheel came face to face with Armani and defined poorly. Then, Colombian Villa became a nightmare for the visiting defense. At 14 minutes, he tried from outside the area but the shot was intercepted very well by the Chilean Díaz.

Two minutes later, Armani avoided the second. Tevez went hand in hand with the goalkeeper, who won the duel again. The rebound was long and Villa tried to finish off and again Armani covered, Maroni went to look for it, he returned to win the 1 although there was still a lack of the Boca player.

Boca won, had it under control and had had three very clear goal situations. But like a movie in which a familiar scene is repeated, the goal came from the team that seemed to be walking without a compass.

Actually, River still had the ball handling but could not finish the play. Until at 22 minutes, De la Cruz opened to the left for Angeleri and the side sent a cross to the head of Palavecino who, without a mark, surpassed Andrada’s effort.

They were two fatal minutes for Boca. First the goal and then the expulsion of Zambrano for a double warning (he hit twice with his outstretched arm). But Gallardo’s team could not unbalance. In the ten minutes he played with one more man, he barely had a shot from Angileri that Andrada covered well. Later, Casco made two fouls in seven minutes and also saw the red one.

The final minutes were with River looking and Boca retracted, always betting on Villa. And the miraculous move: Alvarez anticipated Rojo, the ball surpassed Andrada, spiked outward, Zuculini’s shot off the post and Andrada’s response to leave the game in a draw.

