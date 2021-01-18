The first women’s tournament announced as a professional by the AFA had started with a Boca-River: on the distant September 24, 2019, the local thrashed 5-0. But the championship did not get to consecrate its champion because the coronavirus pandemic stopped it in March 2020, when it was resolved that only the ticket for the Copa Libertadores would be delivered to the then leader, Boca Juniors.

After months of uncertainty, footballers exodus, zoom training and financial difficulties that further triggered the differences on the court, the competition resumed with a transition tournament –compressed in 52 days– that this Tuesday, from 7pm (TNT Sports) and at the Vélez stadium, will define the first champion of the “professional” era of Argentine women’s football. And the protagonists of the final are none other than Boca and River, the clubs that long before the AFA put pressure on the institutions to support women who play ball were already dominating.

Be the first Superclásico since January 31, 2020, when Boca beat River 3-1 in the first women’s summer tournament and stretched its supremacy against the classic rival. In a women’s football lacking in statistics, according to the El Femenino site, in the last decade the greats of Argentina met 24 times and the Gladiators took 14 wins, against only 2 of the Millionaires, while the tie was in 8 opportunities. Among those 14 victories is the antecedent of the only local title that Boca and River defined: it was in 2012 when Yael Oviedo’s three goals gave the championship to the team then led by Marcela lesich.

At that time, Boca had won 13 games, including incredible wins as a 30-0 to General Lamadrid, before obtaining his 21st title since the AFA organized the first tournament in 1991, a harvest that would later stretch to 23. Precisely, the first edition was left in the hands of River, who will be looking for his 12th trophy at the Amalfitani Stadium. The hegemony was only cut off with the appearance of UAI Urquiza and the emergence of San Lorenzo, which is why Boca made the Olympic round for the last time in 2014 (won the 2013 championship) and River, in 2017.

In this Transition Tournament, the millionaire team’s path was from highest to lowest. On November 28, Lanús debuted 6-0 at the foot of the Monumental, a stadium where women have not yet been able to play. After a 3-1 win against Racing, the other candidate from group D, he returned to be local to beat Villa San Carlos 5-0. In the quarterfinals, those led by Daniel Reyes dispatched Independiente 5-0, while in the semifinal they had to collide with the last champion, UAI Urquiza, who represented a great but not impossible challenge for their goalkeeper, Florencia Chiribelo: 2- 2 and victory 3-1 on penalties. Further, River has the top scorer of the championship, the Uruguayan Carolina Birizamberri with 9.

Boca, meanwhile, reached the final as undefeated and with the fence less beaten. He started at Casa Amarilla with a 4-0 to Excursionistas, beat SAT 2-0 as a visitor and repeated the result against Gimnasia de local. Then came the 8-0 wins against Huracán and Platense, already in the quarterfinals. In the semi, a penalty opened a closed duel with San Lorenzo that the team led by Christian Meloni opted in his favor 2-0 at the UAI Urquiza stadium.

The women’s tournament will have its ideal ending. With guaranteed tickets to the Copa Libertadores that Argentina will organize from March 5 to 21 -which opened one more quota-, Boca and River will define the champion of a tournament that was as dissimilar as it was similar to its predecessors: an extra short competition with the objective of recovering activity and football with the same inequalities as always between clubs that bet on women’s football and others that do so almost out of obligation; in addition to an organization with shortcomings -from the schedule of the programming to a stadium without light that forced to put an asterisk to the first date- but with a success that changed the paradigm: the authorization of the first trans soccer player, Mara Gómez in Villa Saint Charles.

Of selection

In the last call for Carlos Borrello, in December, 5 players from Boca were included (Lorena Benítez, Miriam Mayorga, Fanny Rodríguez, Eliana Stábile, Constanza Vázquez) and 4 from River (Martina Del Trecco, Giuliana González, Andrea López, Melina Melipil ), who trained at the Ezeiza campus with the Senior National Team.

Two new teams in A

As with men in the Diego Maradona Cup, teams from the Women’s Transition Tournament will not be relegated either. But there will be new guests. In Primera B, Comunicaciones and Deportivo Español got the quotas to climb to the top category.