Boca and River will re-enact a new edition of the Argentine soccer Superclásico, this Saturday at La Bombonera from 4pm, where both teams have much more at stake than just the three points if one of them wins.
Brian Aguirre:In the match against Talleres he was replaced at half-time and has a sprained internal lateral ligament in his left knee and will be out of action for a month.
Lucas Blondel:The right back tore the cruciate ligaments in his right leg on March 30 in the match against Boca 2 – San Lorenzo 1, and is about to complete 6 months of recovery, although he still has several more weeks to go and compete in the position with Luis Advíncula or the latest reinforcement, Juan Barinaga.
Facing this transcendental duel, Marcelo Gallardo has no suspended students, and only has two seriously injured: Rodrigo Aliendro, with a shoulder problem that will keep him off the pitch until the end of the year, and Pity Martínez, who will be available in the coming weeks after overcoming a torn cruciate ligament with subsequent complications. In the immediate future, Enzo Díaz had a muscle strain in his left adductor but has already been given the all-clear and could return to play at La Bombonera on the left side, as he will play with an alternative team and with Acuña and Bustos being looked after for the return with Colo Colo, it could be Milton Casco who will be on the right, and the former Talleres player on the left.
