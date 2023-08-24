Boca Juniors and Racing drew 0-0 in an intense first leg match between Argentine teams for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2023 played on Wednesday night at La Bombonera, and they left the series open for revenge.

Boca was clearly superior, especially in the first half, but it lacked effectiveness to break the zero, and Racing got a good tie for the next 90 minutes.

The revenge will be played next Wednesday in Avellaneda, where Racing will be local, and the winner of this key will meet in the semifinals with the winner of the series between the Colombian Pereira and the Brazilian Palmeiras.

Two Colombians saw action in this match: Frank Fabra started with Boca and played the entire game. For his part, Juan Fernando Quintero played his first Libertadores game with Racing: he entered at 63 for Gabriel Hauche. Jorman Campuzano was a substitute in the xeneize.

Boca tried to surprise Racing



Jorge Almirón, the coach of Boca, surprised with his 3-5-2 approach, and managed to prevail over Racing, which he dominated at will in the first half in which everything belonged to the auriazul team, setting conditions from the start, but who also lacked forcefulness to achieve an advantage for which he had accumulated merits.

The Uruguayan Édinson Cavani had the first great opportunity for the xeneizes with a header through the middle of the area, but the Chilean goalkeeper Gabriel Arias excelled to get the ball out of the right corner, and then it was the youthful Barco who tried with a pumped center that almost gets over the visiting goalkeeper.

With a very dynamic game, Boca explored the sides and overflowed on several occasions, with Fabra on the left and Luis Advíncula on the right lane, to lock up a very withdrawn Racing, who could not have the ball, and was not even close to kick on goal in the first half.

The controversy began when the first half was halfway through and Marcos Rojo nudged Maxi Romero as he jumped to look for a header, in an action that the Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio sanctioned with a warning, although from the Academy they demanded the expulsion of the defender and captain of Boca.

The blue and gold team would have one more chance, in another overflow by Fabra who reached the bottom and sent the center back, but Oroz arrived with just enough to deflect the ball when Medina came in to play before the empty goal.

Boca changed a bit in the second half, forced on one side by the departure of the injured Barco, replaced by the Uruguayan Merentiel, who soon had a good chance, in a break on the right, but his shot at the near post was blocked by Arias , who became a relentless guardian.

Although he could not maintain the overwhelming dominance of the first part, he Boca was also more in the second half, and was close to scoring on a left-footed shot by Fabra, a crossed right hand by Janson that grazed the left barrel, and towards the end, a shot from a good position by Zeballos that lacked strength.

Racing came out a bit from so much siege, and had at least one shot at the local goal, which was attempted by the admitted Almendra, with a past in Boca and who was looking to take revenge on his ex-club, but the zero did not move from the plate, and Boca and Racing will transfer all the emotions to next week’s duel in Avellaneda.

“It was a pity, because in the first half we created several chances and we couldn’t materialize them. I think they played a good game, and we were superior. Now we have to try to repeat that next week, we have to keep working”, evaluated the Uruguayan Cavani, who had the clearest chance, but was left with the desire to shout his second goal in Boca.

with AFP

