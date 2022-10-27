The great final match of the Women’s Libertadores that is played in Quito is already defined. After beating Deportivo Cali on penalties, Boca was waiting for the rival that was already known today. Palmeiras beat América de Cali by the minimum and will go for the title against Xeneixe. We tell you all the details of the match between Argentines and Brazilians for the continental title.
For Jorge Martínez’s team what has been achieved so far is historic. An Argentine team had never agreed to play in the final. If Palmeiras wins the trophy, it will be the eleventh edition of the fourteen held that a Brazilian team has been crowned champion.
The only final of the Women’s Copa Libertadores 2022 will be played next Friday, October 28,
The match will be played at 7:00 p.m. in Argentina and Brazil)
The final will take place at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.
The match will be broadcast in Argentina on Depor TV, DirecTV, TyC Sports, Facebook Watch and Pluto TV, while in Brazil it will be seen on Facebook Watch, Pluto TV and SporTV.
That same day, two Colombian teams define third place: América de Cali -finalist in 2020 and third in 2019- will face Deportivo Cali from 4:00 p.m.
