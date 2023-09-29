Friday, September 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Boca and Palmeiras, blank: the Libertadores semifinal will be defined in Sao Paulo

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 28, 2023
in Sports
0
Boca and Palmeiras, blank: the Libertadores semifinal will be defined in Sao Paulo

Close


Close

Boca Juniors vs. Palmeiras

Boca Juniors vs. Palmeiras. In the photo, Frank Fabra and RÃchard RÃos.

Photo:

Juan Ignacio Roncoroni. Efe

Boca Juniors vs. Palmeiras. In the photo, Frank Fabra and Ríchard Ríos.

Three Colombians were part of a match that had few emotions.

Boca Juniors and Palmeiras tied 0-0 in the first leg of the 2023 Copa Libertadores semi-final and they will define who qualifies for the final next Thursday, at the Allianz Parque, in Sao Paulo.

See also  Seattle Sounders vs LAFC: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups and forecast

The Argentine team, which had Frank Fabra as a starter, could not take advantage against a Brazilian team that defended itself well.

Jorman Campuzano entered the home team in the 77th minute and Ríchard Ríos did so a minute later in Palmeiras. In the first semi-final, Fluminense and Inter tied 2-2.

Data sheet

Boca Juniors – Palmeiras 0 – 0
Stadium: La Bombonera (Buenos Aires)
Referee: Wilmar Roldan (COL)

Banns:
Boca Juniors: Advíncula (31), Benedetto (57)
Palmeiras: Jose Rafael (23)

Boca Juniors: Sergio Romero – Luis Advíncula, Nicolas Figal, Marcos Rojo (cap) (Nicolas Valentini 71), Frank Fabra – Cristian Medina, Guillermo Fernández (Jorman Campuzano 77), Ezequiel Fernández (Exequiel Zeballos 88), Miguel Merentiel (Darío Benedetto 77), Valentin Barco (Lucas Janson 71) – Edinson Cavani. DT: Jorge Almirón.

Palmeiras: Weverton – Marcos Rocha, Murilo Cerqueira, Gustavo Gómez (cap), Joaquín Piquerez – Mayke, Gabriel Menino (Richard Ríos 78), Raphael Veiga – Jose Rafael (Fabinho 87) – Artur (Luis Guilherme 78), Roni (Endrick 90 +4). DT: Abel Ferreira.

See also  Video: Nacional could not beat Olimpia, but continues as the leader of his group

SPORTS
With AFP

More Sports news

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Boca #Palmeiras #blank #Libertadores #semifinal #defined #Sao #Paulo

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Libertadores: Palmeiras and Boca Juniors do not come from 0-0 in Argentina

Libertadores: Palmeiras and Boca Juniors do not come from 0-0 in Argentina

Recommended

No Result
View All Result