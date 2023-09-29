Boca and Palmeiras, blank: the Libertadores semifinal will be defined in Sao Paulo

Boca Juniors and Palmeiras tied 0-0 in the first leg of the 2023 Copa Libertadores semi-final and they will define who qualifies for the final next Thursday, at the Allianz Parque, in Sao Paulo.

The Argentine team, which had Frank Fabra as a starter, could not take advantage against a Brazilian team that defended itself well.

Jorman Campuzano entered the home team in the 77th minute and Ríchard Ríos did so a minute later in Palmeiras. In the first semi-final, Fluminense and Inter tied 2-2.

Data sheet

Boca Juniors – Palmeiras 0 – 0

Stadium: La Bombonera (Buenos Aires)

Referee: Wilmar Roldan (COL)

Banns:

Boca Juniors: Advíncula (31), Benedetto (57)

Palmeiras: Jose Rafael (23)

Boca Juniors: Sergio Romero – Luis Advíncula, Nicolas Figal, Marcos Rojo (cap) (Nicolas Valentini 71), Frank Fabra – Cristian Medina, Guillermo Fernández (Jorman Campuzano 77), Ezequiel Fernández (Exequiel Zeballos 88), Miguel Merentiel (Darío Benedetto 77), Valentin Barco (Lucas Janson 71) – Edinson Cavani. DT: Jorge Almirón.

Palmeiras: Weverton – Marcos Rocha, Murilo Cerqueira, Gustavo Gómez (cap), Joaquín Piquerez – Mayke, Gabriel Menino (Richard Ríos 78), Raphael Veiga – Jose Rafael (Fabinho 87) – Artur (Luis Guilherme 78), Roni (Endrick 90 +4). DT: Abel Ferreira.

With AFP

