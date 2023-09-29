Boca and Palmeiras, blank: the Libertadores semifinal will be defined in Sao Paulo

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Boca Juniors vs. Palmeiras. In the photo, Frank Fabra and Ríchard Ríos.
Juan Ignacio Roncoroni. Efe
Boca Juniors vs. Palmeiras. In the photo, Frank Fabra and Ríchard Ríos.
Three Colombians were part of a match that had few emotions.
OF
Boca Juniors and Palmeiras tied 0-0 in the first leg of the 2023 Copa Libertadores semi-final and they will define who qualifies for the final next Thursday, at the Allianz Parque, in Sao Paulo.
The Argentine team, which had Frank Fabra as a starter, could not take advantage against a Brazilian team that defended itself well.
Jorman Campuzano entered the home team in the 77th minute and Ríchard Ríos did so a minute later in Palmeiras. In the first semi-final, Fluminense and Inter tied 2-2.
Data sheet
Boca Juniors – Palmeiras 0 – 0
Stadium: La Bombonera (Buenos Aires)
Referee: Wilmar Roldan (COL)
Banns:
Boca Juniors: Advíncula (31), Benedetto (57)
Palmeiras: Jose Rafael (23)
Boca Juniors: Sergio Romero – Luis Advíncula, Nicolas Figal, Marcos Rojo (cap) (Nicolas Valentini 71), Frank Fabra – Cristian Medina, Guillermo Fernández (Jorman Campuzano 77), Ezequiel Fernández (Exequiel Zeballos 88), Miguel Merentiel (Darío Benedetto 77), Valentin Barco (Lucas Janson 71) – Edinson Cavani. DT: Jorge Almirón.
Palmeiras: Weverton – Marcos Rocha, Murilo Cerqueira, Gustavo Gómez (cap), Joaquín Piquerez – Mayke, Gabriel Menino (Richard Ríos 78), Raphael Veiga – Jose Rafael (Fabinho 87) – Artur (Luis Guilherme 78), Roni (Endrick 90 +4). DT: Abel Ferreira.
SPORTS
With AFP
OF
