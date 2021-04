Edwin Cardona and Marcos Rojo tested positive for Covid, according to Boca Juniors this Sunday morning through the club’s social networks.

The players were subjected to a rapid test that yielded the result and were immediately isolated, awaiting another study (the PCR) that was carried out to confirm the initial result.

#Medical part The players Edwin Cardona and Marcos Rojo this Sunday tested positive for Covid 19 in the rapid test and were preventively isolated pending the result of the PCR. Professional Football Medical Department – Boca Juniors (@BocaJrsOficial) April 18, 2021

News in development