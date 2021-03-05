After the anguishing qualification against Claypole in the Argentine Cup, and with a thousand doubts to be resolved regarding the team’s operation in the short term, in the next few hours it will be resolved whether Boca incorporates a footballer or not to replace him. Eduardo Salvio, who will be out of court for six months with an injury to his left leg.

Salvio will be away for 6 months. (Photo: Maxi Failla)

The first analysis took place on Monday, with a clear look at the squad from the coaching staff and the absence of a footballer in a position in which Miguel Ángel Russo had requested an old acquaintance: the right back. With the low levels of Buffarini and Jara at the end of the previous semester (both will emigrate from the club in June), the coach had insisted on adding Andrés Felipe Román. But the Colombian was detected a heart condition on the closing day of the pass book and had to return to Millonarios (he will be inactive for at least 3 months). Is a side the position to look for now?

Nicolás Capaldo disguise right back but his levels were inconsistent against opponents much lower in hierarchy. And in the short term, Vélez and a very tough test appear: River. It is a theme to be defined according to the variants that appear on the table. In domestic football there are few variants and because of Nahuel Tenaglia, the Talleres side, Boca never finished advancing firmly because the coach was not convinced of having it.

Capaldo didn’t work out against Claypole. (Photo: Marcelo Carroll).

The Football Council led by Juan Román Riquelme was offered names of all kinds from the moment Salvio was injured. “We are analyzing options but we have not spoken with anyone yet. Names are thrown every day for which Boca did not initiate negotiations”, Marcelo Delgado said in the last hours. By regulation, the club has until Friday, March 12 to sign someone up. With one addition: the AFA allowed Rosario Central to open the TMS to incorporate a foreign footballer due to Fabián Rinaudo’s injury.

To strengthen the attack (Wanchope Ábila is still not available, Soldano will leave in June, Zárate is a mystery from his level and the boy Luis Vázquez still lacks minutes of shooting) a point was thought. And that is what the Soccer Council is focused on, with interesting variants but that adapt to a limiting economic moment in Argentine soccer. It is clear: if a striker arrives, it will not be that surname that will break the market or take over a position immediately. The idea is (or was) to have another option on hand for the offensive section.

After the very bad game against Claypole, where the central midfielders were Alan Varela and Cristian Medina, two kids from Inferiores with projection but who lack filming, the perspective on the site to be incorporated could have changed. From the attack to the middle. Because Pulpo González still lacks recovery time and Agustín Almendra is unknown (he has not played officially since 2019). With Capaldo on the side, the only one in that sector with experience is Jorman Campuzano. Is it time to go back to look for Esteban Rolón? The Huracán midfielder spoke with former President Alejandro Nadur at the time, but the economic demands were very high. In June his departure will cost $ 500,000.