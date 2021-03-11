The rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in the right knee that Eduardo Salvio suffered a little less than two weeks ago in the match against Sarmiento de Junín left Miguel Ángel Russo with a gap difficult to cover in attack of Boca. That is why the coach intends to add a forward who can take the place of the former Lanús player. One of those strongly targeted is the Colombian Roger Martínez, who works for America de México.

Although the pass book is closed, Boca has the endorsement of the Argentine Football Association to hire a footballer due to Salvio’s injury, which will require at least six months of recovery. The objective is the former Racing striker, although the management, a priori, does not appear simple.

Although in recent months Martínez seemed to have closed his stage in America (he himself was in charge of suggesting it) and his destiny seemed to be in Europe, where he had already worked in Villarreal, the winter transfer window in the Old continent closed without offering good news for him.

Roger Martínez scored 8 goals in 31 games with the Racing jersey. (Photo: Martín Alipaz / EFE)

After that frustrated exit, the forward regained some ground in the consideration of Santiago Solari, coach of the Eagles, although it is still far from essential. In the current edition of the Mexican league, He has played nine games (only two as a starter), in which he scored two goals.

“I am in a club where all footballers should be happy and I always have been. Many things have been said that were not true because I never said that it was wrong here or that I wanted to go, My thought has always been in America, the biggest club in Mexico, “Martinez said last week at a press conference.

Anyway, Boca’s name could work as an element of seduction. In fact, the Xeneize directive, with Juan Román Riquelme at the helm, had already conducted a survey for the Colombian less than a month ago. At that time, America, which two and a half years ago paid 8.5 million euros to Villarreal for the player’s file, asked for 10 million to release it in June.

Roger Martínez only played nine games with Villarreal before moving to América de México. (Photo: Biel Aliño / EFE)

The urgency generated by Salvio’s injury led to a new attempt by the attacker, who has a contract with America until June 2023. Boca seeks a loan at least until the middle of the year, but the Mexican institution does not seem willing to let him go under those conditions.

Martínez, 26, began his professional career in Racing: he made his debut with the Albiceleste jersey on August 14, 2013, in the 2 to 1 defeat against Lanús for the first leg of one of the crosses of the second round of the South American Cup. . After two loans in Santamarina de Tandil and Aldosivi, he returned to the Academy Y had its explosion in the first half of 2016. Under the leadership of Facundo Sava, he played 15 games and scored 7 goals.

His good performance earned him a transfer to Jiangsu Suning of the Chinese Super League in exchange for 9 million euros. He played a year and a half there before being traded to Villarreal. In Spain he could never stand (he played just nine games) and in June 2018 he was sold to America.