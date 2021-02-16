The transfer market in Boca is still active. And in the last hours an agreement was reached with Millonarios de Colombia for the right-back Andrés Felipe Román to become the second reinforcement for Miguel Ángel Russo after the arrival of Marcos Rojo. Will he arrive to occupy a place where Buffarini and Jara are today?

The search, in silence, was on the recommendation of the DT, who knew the footballer because of his time at the Bogotá club during 2017 and where he was champion. At the age of 25, Román is one of the many options that the Soccer Council had in its portfolio in addition to local soccer alternatives such as Nahuel Tenaglia and Fabricio Bustos, who did not advance strongly from the high numbers they put on them both Independent and Workshops.

Man of the Colombian National Team, Román has a characteristic that Boca always looks for: that his sides have in mind the possibility of attacking, of reaching the rival area with decision and with the idea of ​​hurting. That is, perhaps, the best virtue of the footballer who worked with Reinaldo Rueda in recent weeks for his country’s team.

The operation will leave Boca 50 percent of the player’s chip, so he will be a partner of the Bogotá team in the event of a future transfer. And it will be the fifth Colombian on the campus, where Fabra, Villa, Cardona and Campuzano are already, who began with the procedures to be nationalized to stop occupying a place as a foreigner.

With Roman in the group, and with the logical adaptation for the coming weeks, those who will be relegated will be Leo Jara (he had a bad debut against Gimnasia de La Plata) and Julio Buffarini, who after two offers from the club decided not to renew his contract as a result of the financial claims in dollars that he seeks to win.

For the weekend game, in Rosario against Newell’s, Russo could use Jara again in that sector or give Nicolás Capaldo a chance, who joined that sector in the match against Gimnasia de La Plata and the that his past in Inferiores as a midfielder down the right lane gives him the chance to become a winger, as happened with Buffarini in San Lorenzo or with Fabricio Domínguez in Racing in the last half.

The transfer window will end on Thursday and Boca’s intention, unless an opportunity appears on the hour, is to finish defining the situation of Esteban Rolón (in conflict with Huracán) and analyze by June why players can start negotiations. Is there a chance to add a player to only play the Copa Libertadores from April to June? It is on the mind of a member of the football council …