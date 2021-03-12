Boca Juniors achieved an agonizing and hard-working victory in a hot match against Avaí Kindermann’s Brazilians for 1-0 on the Velez court with a goal at the end of Yamila Rodriguez and was classified as leader of Group B to the quarterfinals of the women’s Copa Libertadores.

The team led by Christian Meloni did not have a good time. Boca arrived at the last date with the tranquility of knowing that with the tie it was already enough to advance to the round, but from the Nuevo Francisco Urbano de Morón -the other venue of the tournament that takes place in the country- the news reached one another of the nine goals that Santiago Morning scored against Deportivo Trópico (9-0).

Then Avaí Kindermann began to press, the draw did not serve him and he needed a victory to eliminate Boca. The Brazilian team played better. But the great figure of Laurina Oliveros to hold the zero on her bow and give her teammates confidence.

Boca’s goalkeeper covered a key hand-in-hand in the first half and in the second it became huge to get a header that went inside. And also to give security to each center that fell in the area. It was figure.

It is difficult for Boca. The low of Lorena Benitez in the middle of the field (he broke his crusades with the National Team in the She Believes Cup in the United States) is a dagger in the heart of this team, the first champion of Argentine women’s soccer in the semi-professional era.

However, although he did not play well and leaned on his goalkeeper, Boca was able to carry out the game because he has an individual hierarchy. Six minutes from the end, when Avaí Kindermann attacked with danger and prowled the goal, in a counter Carolina Troncoso he put together a great play on the right and sent a precise cross for Yamila Rodríguez that put the head and sealed the 1-0.

In the end, the game got hot. Laurina Oliveros (who was admonished for going down outside the area to a rival forward) almost took a punch with Lelé, one of the opponent’s attackers. And later, Andrea Ojeda was also corrected by the Brazilian defenders for a hard foul against a rival midfielder at the start. At the end, Boca clung to a valuable victory and got into the quarterfinals where they will collide with América de Cali.