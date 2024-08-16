Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/15/2024 – 21:52

Former federal deputy Emerson Miguel Petriv, known as Boca Aberta, was ordered to pay R$3,000 and record a video apology to former state deputy Arthur do Val, known as Mamãe Falei. This is because the Paraná native claimed that the São Paulo native was a “rapist of refugees.”

“The simple fact that the plaintiff (Mamãe Falei) uttered execrable words does not characterize the crime of rape imputed to him, nor does it authorize the defendant (Boca Aberta) to defame him on his social networks, publishing a video where he appears attacking the plaintiff with slaps”, wrote the judge of the 4th Small Claims Court of Londrina (Paraná), Guilherme Henrique Giacomino Ferreira.

Until the publication of this text, Boca Aberta had not answered calls from State. The space is open for demonstration.

Boca Aberta’s statements were made in recordings published on Facebook after Mamãe Falei questioned alleged high expenses while he was a member of parliament. “The plaintiff only exercised his constitutional right to freedom of expression regarding the alleged high expenses of the defendant Emerson while he held an elected office, even though he used the provocations for which he became nationally known, however, without major repercussions on the defendant’s physical integrity,” the judge stated in another part of the decision.

In March 2022, Mamãe Falei had audios released in which she stated that Ukrainian women “are easy because they are poor”, when she was in Ukraine representing the Movimento Brasil Livre (MBL). The then parliamentarian compared the line of refugees to the entrance of a nightclub, focusing on the beauty of the women. As a consequence, Mamãe Falei had her mandate as state deputy revoked by the majority of parliamentarians in the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo (Alesp).