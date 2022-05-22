Boca Juniors beat Tigre 3-0 and became champion of the Professional League Cup. Xeneize played a good first half, was forceful in the second half and was once again crowned in Argentine football.
The first half was very good for Sebastián Battaglia’s team, which was far superior to its rival and found the difference on the last play. Marcos Rojo headed in, Marinelli unbelievably missed and it was 1-0.
In the second half, Tigre found the ball and dominated in the first few minutes. Fwhen Retegui had two very clear chances and the tie was about to fall, but the Xeneize hierarchy did not take long to appear.
Colombian Frank Fabra was given space and scored a real goal for 2-0. The side finished off from outside the area, put it in an angle and gave him the goal of tranquility to dream of the title.
In the game there was time for more and the win was sealed by Luis Vázquez. The 21-year-old striker, who had entered minutes earlier for Darío Benedetto, scored his third goal in the competition and he left a header to complete the 3-0 thrashing.
This is the second title of Sebastian Battaglia as Coach (won the 2021 Argentine Cup) and became the most successful player in the history of Boca. The DT overcame the crisis, managed to stay in his position and fulfilled one of the objectives of the semester. Again champion of Argentine soccer!
