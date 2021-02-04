With the calendar already on the table and the return to official competition closer, Miguel Ángel Russo began with the soccer rehearsals in Boca. And he did it with substitute teams, with mixed surnames, but with an attacking pair that drew attention: Carlos Tevez and Mauro Zárate they moved together. A first sign of what 2021 will be like? A way to send a message about who will be the 9 headline?

It was, of course, a test. Even in that eleven, Cristian Pavón of the team participated despite the fact that the Cordovan still has a meeting pending with the club’s medical department to determine whether it is necessary to operate on him now or later for his fibrosis in his left ankle. Esteban Andrada, Agustín Almendra, Marcos Rojo and Ramón Wanchope Ábila did not participate in the trial, and for different precautions they decided not to force them in this first sample.

The Tevez – Zárate duo is not unheard of for Russo. It is that it was the one that DT chose in his first official match on his return to the club, in January 2020. Against Independiente, Mauro and el Apache they made up the attack after good preseason friendlies.

But the injury of the former Velez took him off the courts and then he never regained his place. Logical: with Boca winning all the games, Russo chose to settle the eleven that led him to the title. In the test this Thursday, Cardona moved as the connector with the attack. Another sign?

Since Zárate arrived at the club in 2018 at the hands of Guillermo Barros Schelotto (“He brought him to Zárate to get me out,” the Apache) shared very little with Charlie Brown in a starting eleven. There were only 15 participations together in all this time together in the club. They never established themselves as a duo and in Gustavo Alfaro’s cycle it was always one or the other.

Tests aside, the former Vélez will start with another consideration for the DT. Because Franco Soldano will emigrate in June – his loan expires – and Wanchope Ábila is coming from an operation that will have him relegated at the beginning of the season. It will be, after all, the chance that Zárate waits since Russo arrived and for which he decided to stay after a 2020 with almost no participation.

Boca will play friendlies against Talleres de Córdoba over the weekend and there, as he did in the other preseason practices, Russo will alternate. He will look for variants, he will think of new ideas. But if the duo with Tevez is repeated, then the last champion will have his first great variant for this 2021. The only weight?