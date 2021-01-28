Boca is sweet because he was the only champion of 2020. However, at this point in January, he did not expect to start training but to arrive in Rio de Janeiro to play the final of the Copa Libertadores. The goal, in short, was the seventh. But it will be Santos – his executioner – and Palmeiras – River’s black beast – the protagonists of the duel at the Maracana.

Then, the campus returned with renewed energy. With two new faces, an absentee with a warning and a lot of noise in a transfer market that, beyond the imminent arrival of Marcos Rojo, will be “austere”, to say of the president Jorge Amor Ameal. And eyes on Carlos Tevez, the captain, who showed up with Daniel Angelici this weekend and stirred up internal politics.

The players arrived early at the Ezeiza Training Center. They swabbed, all tested negative, performed routine medical checkups, and started light work.

Russo in action. The 64-year-old coach wants reinforcements on defense. Wait for Marcos Rojo.

Carlos Zambrano was not there, who stayed in Lima after spending the holidays with Esteban Andrada and their respective families in Cancun. The archer showed up on his return to work. The Peruvian will fly to Buenos Aires in the next few hours, but will have to quarantine, a health requirement. Only next week could he join the squad.

In return, two footballers joined Miguel Angel Russo’s team. They are Agustín Almendra and Cristian Pavón. The 20-year-old boy had decided to go abroad as a result of a harsh family history: his girlfriend, an uncle and his grandmother were arrested on charges of different crimes, from the sale of abortion pills to narcotics. That is why he did not show up for work and was not taken into account by the technician.

The Cordoba, meanwhile, returned from the Los Angeles Galaxy, which did not use the option to purchase his pass. He has fibrosis in both ankles, a situation that does not prevent him from playing; however, his wish is to have surgery. At the club they did not want him to undergo surgery, but he would finally be authorized. The 25-year-old striker wants to continue his career abroad.

Even so, Almendra and Pavón today are two reinforcements while waiting for Red. In Brandsen 805 they consider the arrival of the former National Team player to be resolved. His agent, Kristian Beriet, is in England finalizing the details for the separation of La Plata from Manchester United. There is a verbal agreement with Boca and if on Sunday, the closing date of the book of passes, another team does not appear willing to incorporate it, it will sign a contract for three years.

🎥 Reunion, medical studies and running … Watch the return of the last Argentine soccer champion to practice at the Ezeiza Center.

⚽️ 💙💛💙 pic.twitter.com/2flfE3C47s – Boca Juniors (@BocaJrsOficial) January 27, 2021

Rojo played two games in the last 14 months, but he’s working with a personal trainer to keep him in shape. For Russo it will be an incorporation that will give him the possibility of having a central marker and a side marker, since the former Student footballer knows both positions. The priority is to strengthen the last line, one of the weakest points of the champion of the Superliga and the Diego Maradona Cup.

The defensive bands make the veteran coach uneasy. Without going any further, in the last half he alternated with Julio Buffarini and Leonardo Jara on the right and with Frank Fabra and Emmanuel Mas on the left.

On the right lift, it is not clear what will happen to the Cordoba, who does not finish agreeing to renew his contract that expires in June and generated a conflict with the Football Council. The Corrientes is not a guarantee. That is why they made an offer for Fabricio Bustos that Independiente rejected and they will begin to negotiate for Nahuel Tenaglia, from Talleres de Córdoba.

On the left, the Colombian has offers from abroad and his last image, the kick that he hit Marinho in the semifinal against Santos and led to his expulsion, took away from the consideration of Russo. In fact, the San Juan started against Banfield in Cuyo.

The photo that shook the political intern. Daniel Angelici and Carlos Tevez, the weekend in Pinamar.

Will another number 9 arrive? With Franco Soldano at the center of criticism for his lack of goal and Ramón Abila between cotton wool for his recurring injuries, it is a possibility.

Although it is also necessary to define the future of another forward: Mauro Zárate, who already asked for continuity. “Being like this, without playing, it does not serve me to continue in Boca,” he declared at the beginning of the week. Eduardo Salvio also expressed his wishes to leave.

“We will meet Miguel over the weekend and see. Where there is a need we will make an effort, ”said President Ameal. Although he clarified: “If all the players that appear in the media would come to Boca, we would bring 22 reinforcements. We are going to be an austere government with the staff up to date ”.

Boca’s first goal will be on February 14, when the Diego Maradona Cup will begin to play.

Of course, the goal will be to reach the final of the Libertadores, which could be neither more nor less in the Bombonera. Would another reason to get excited, go around the Olympic Games in your own home.