D.As the coach of Francesco Friedrich is gradually running out of superlatives, it is not surprising. How only is Gerd Leopold, 62, supposed to pay homage to the bobsleigh pilot, whom he has looked after for more than a decade, when he wins one victory after another with the reliability of a Swiss watch, tops one record after the other with his pushers – no matter, whether in the small or large sled?

“I can’t think of anything more”, Leopold capitulated after the recent triumph of his master student last Saturday in Innsbruck. “Please help me with what else to say. Words fail me, I can only repeat the intensification of certain adjectives every weekend. “

The most glorious, the most phenomenal, the most famous, the most extraordinary – whatever formulation comes across the lips of home and national coaches, it is far from exaggeration. At the World Cup final on the Olympic slope in 1976, Friedrich and brakeman Alexander Schüller drove to the eleventh win of the season in the two-man bobsleigh. Nobody has accomplished the feat in a year of competition. When he triumphed in the four-man bobsleigh the next day, another record fell for him. A total of 15 victories in both bobsleighs, which has not yet been achieved by anyone.

Friedrich with his four-man bobsleigh team in Innsbruck Source: dpa / Expa

Not to mention that the energetic Saxon can now refer to a total of 52 victories in World Cup races – which is also unique. Second place in the all-time ranking is followed by driver Andre Lange from Oberhof with 45 first places. The Thuringian ended his glamorous career in 2010.

Competitor? Not far and wide in sight

“I want to write stories and history like no one in my sport before. It’s just great fun, ”said Friedrich WELT AM SONNTAG. The 30-year-old high-flyer did so a year ago when he won the world championship in the two-man bobsleigh for the sixth time in a row.

The fact that he was able to continue his triumphant advance even under the complicated conditions of the pandemic, commented his long-term rival Johannes Lochner of the same age, completely disillusioned with the sentences: “Franz makes everyone else look like idiots. He’s from another planet. ”The Bavarian was the only one who defied the“ extraterrestrial ”in the fourth World Cup race with his victory in the two-man bobsleigh.

Anyone who asks Lewis Hamilton of the Formula 1 winter about the secret of his dominance will get the answer: “It’s hard to say what we do better than others. I think that we worry more about everything in order to still be faster than the competition. It is mainly about little things that many do not take into account because they consider them to be unimportant. ”The Olympic champion did not want to disclose which details he actually meant.

also read

After a short pause for thought, he finally said that the not always smooth cooperation with the Berlin-based Institute for Research and Development of Sports Equipment (FES) is now based on mutual trust. As a result, Friedrich and his crew are always involved in the innovative processes of the state-subsidized inventors. And their own suggestions for improvement have also been heard since then. What pays off especially for the foursome. “It has never been as good as it is now,” enthuses Friedrich.

Leopold identifies Friedrich’s impressive superiority in four points, as he revealed to WELT AM SONNTAG: in the “incredible mental strength that manifests itself further with every victory”, in the “admirable perfection with which he practices his sport”, in the new, Athletics and regeneration program designed by Leopold himself, so that Friedrich and his pushers get through the season even healthier and fitter than usual. And he conjures up the team spirit that prevails in the team. “I have never experienced such a harmony with any team,” emphasizes Leopold, who has coached various Olympic and world champions. Friedrich’s dream team, along with youngster Schüller, 23, is completed by long-time companions Thorsten Margis, 31, Candy Bauer and Martin Grothkopp, both 34, with whom he won Olympic gold and world championship titles.

At the world championships to be staged this weekend on the home track in Altenberg, Friedrich is not sitting in the small sled with regular pusher Thorsten Margis for the first time after five world championship titles in a row and the Olympic victory in Pyeongchang. The driver, motivator and loudspeaker from SV Halle will be replaced by club colleague Schüller. The 23-year-old is currently Germany’s best pusher and is still undefeated this winter with Friedrich. “We have always changed this season and have identified a clear trend from that. Alex was one or two hundredths faster, ”said Friedrich.

Friedrich has only one flaw in sport

In the two-man bobsleigh races on Saturday and Sunday, defending champion Friedrich could clinch his tenth world title – that would make him the sole record world champion. The legendary Italian Eugenio Monti won a total of nine titles between 1957 and 1966 (seven in the two-man bobsleigh / two in the four-man bobsleigh). However, at that time the Olympic races were also counted as World Cup races. Friedrich had already broken the series record in Monti’s little sled with five titles last year with the sixth World Cup coup.

Of course, Friedrich would like to shine in his “living room” just as he did twelve months ago at the same location when he won both World Cup competitions – for the third time in a row. Also a chapter that no one had written yet. If the weather cooperates, it should snow a lot.

also read Bobsleigh Olympian André Lange

Usually, the season highlight should be in Lake Placid. What Friedrich had been looking forward to was that he wanted to be at the forefront in North America, especially with the foursome, in order to eradicate the only flaw in his athletic vita. On the twelve licensed ice rinks in the world, on which he holds more than a dozen start and course records, he still lacks this one victory with the big sled. Covid-19, however, canceled his request for the time being, the championship had to be relocated to the Eastern Ore Mountains.

Above all, however, are the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, which are due to open on February 4, 20222 in just under a year. Friedrich & Co. firmly believe in the event. As he did three years ago in Pyeongchang, he wants to dig double gold there too, something that no pilot has ever succeeded in twice in a row under the five rings. What would his trainer say if he could do that too?

This text is from WELT AM SONNTAG. We are happy to deliver them to your home on a regular basis.