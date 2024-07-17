Matheus Almeidai Matheus Almeida https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/matheus-almeida/ 07/17/2024 – 17:51

Fast-food chain Bob’s has decided to revive a meme from 2011 in its new commercial. Actress Christiane Torloni repeats the phrase that went viral 13 years ago, adapted to include the restaurant’s name: “Today is Bob’s day, baby.”

The company’s goal is to strengthen its partnership as a supporter of Rock in Rio 2024 and announce a promotion that will raffle tickets to the festival in partnership with Coca-Cola. Check out the video:

“We have been at Rock in Rio Brazil since its first edition in 1985. We have been bringing our flavor and immortalizing moments for 40 years,” says Renata Brigatti Lange, Bob’s marketing director, in a statement.

The meme

In 2011, Christiane Torloni was enjoying an edition of Rock in Rio in the festival’s VIP area when she was invited to speak with the then Multishow reporter, Dani Monteiro. The video ended up being widely shared on social media with comments about the actress’s apparent drunkenness.

Its success even led to the phrase being included in the soap opera Fina Estampa as a line from the villain Tereza Cristina, played by Torloni at the time.

“I hope people continue to enjoy it as I enjoyed and continue to enjoy all my rock days,” said the actress years later, in a comment about the viral video recorded for the program Encontro, on Rede Globo.

The promotion

To participate in the draw, you must be a “Bob’s Fan”, that is, be registered in the chain’s loyalty program.

Then, simply buy a combo of a snack, fries and a Coca-Cola drink at a physical Bob’s store. Each purchase is worth one coupon, with a limit of 100 units. The full rules are available in this link.