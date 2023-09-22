From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/22/2023 – 11:44

The Bob’s food franchise chain will open, in the second half of the year, eight kiosks of its brand in three of the country’s main airports. Strategy, according to the company, is to invest in places with a high flow of people, such as the airports themselves, in addition highways, water parks, gas stations, among others.

Initially, two units will be opened at São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos (SP), two units at Santos Dumont Airport, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), and another four units at Congonhas Airport, in the south zone of the capital of São Paulo.

According to the company’s survey with Infraero, together, the three airports receive more than 50 million passengers per year. Currently, the brand has 20 points of sale in airports throughout Brazil.

The first unit opened in this type of location by Bob’s was at Afonso Pena Airport, in São José dos Pinhais (PR). The location, which serves over 6,500 customers per month, serves the city of Curitiba (PR).

In addition to new stores and kiosks, Bob’s also invests in modernizing units across the country to improve the customer experience.

An example is the store located at Salvador Airport (BA). The unit’s ambiance was renewed and adapted to the Bob’s Conecta model, developed to bring customers closer with a modern architecture, with strong and attractive colors. In addition, the store has self-service totems. The expectation is to expand the customer experience and serve around 20 thousand people per month. The store generates 50 direct jobs.

For 2023, Bob’s goal is to open 120 units across the country.

“The brand’s innovation lies in developing adaptable business models, in addition to the traditional store-in-store, drive-thru, street stores and shopping centers,” says Bob’s expansion director, Fabiano Lima.

In 2023, the chain opened restaurants in unconventional formats, such as the Bob’s store with bowling alley in Vassouras (RJ), a Bob’s store with differentiated and sustainable proposals located in Morro de São Paulo (BA) and the first Bob’s store in Chapada da Diamantina, also in Bahia.