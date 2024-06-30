Russian Florida Panthers goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky came out with the Russian flag at the National Hockey League (NHL) championship parade. The video appeared on YouTube-team channel.

A ceremony honoring the team after winning the Stanley Cup was held in Fort Lauderdair. The Russian goalkeeper, together with his partners, went on stage and gave a speech. Bobrovsky had a Russian flag on his shoulders.

On June 25, Florida won the Stanley Cup by defeating the Edmonton Oilers in the deciding Game 7 of the NHL Finals. Florida initially led the best-of-seven series 3-0, but the Oilers won three straight games to tie the series.

The decisive meeting took place at Florida’s home arena and ended with a score of 2:1 in favor of the hosts. Bobrovsky blocked 23 of 24 shots. Bobrovsky won the Stanley Cup for the first time in his career,