Bobrovsky, Kulikov and Tarasenko won the Stanley Cup with Florida

Three Russian hockey players won the Stanley Cup as part of the Florida Panthers. In the seventh game of the final series, Florida hockey players defeated the Edmonton Oilers and won the main trophy of the season in the NHL for the first time in history. reports league website.

The Panthers include Russian goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky, defender Dmitry Kulikov and forward Vladimir Tarasenko.