Happy birthday to Christian Vieri, one of the strongest strikers in the history of Serie A. Born in Bologna on 12 July 1973, today Bobo turns 50. Yesterday the former Juventus, Inter and Lazio and national team striker celebrated with a dinner at A Mi Manera, a restaurant in Formentera, the Balearic island which has always been his favorite holiday destination. Of course, the family was among the guests: his wife Costanza Caracciolo with their two daughters, brother Max, friends of “Bobo TV” Nicola Ventola, Lele Adami and Antonio Cassano. Among the guests also the former striker Marco Borriello who has chosen to live in Ibiza since he hung up his boots. His career: the beginnings from 1991 to 1995 between Turin, Pisa, Ravenna and Venice. Then comes Atalanta with whom he scores 11 goals in 36 games. In 1996 there is Juventus and with the black and white shirt he wins trophies including a Scudetto. The following year he moved to Atletico Medrid for 34 billion lire and with the “colchoneros” shirt he scored 24 goals in 24 games, winning the top scorer rankings. After just one season he returned to Italy to Lazio and won the Cup Winners’ Cup. The following year Vieri was the protagonist of the transfer of the century: paid 90 billion lire he moved to Inter: with the Nerazzura shirt he went in double figures for 6 years. Then Milan, Monaco, Fiorentina and Atalanta again where he ended his career in 2009. With the national team shirt he played 49 games and scored 23 goals and contested two World Championships: France ’98 and the 2002 one in South Korea and Japan. Between clubs, the senior national team and the youth teams, Vieri played 552 games, scoring 272 goals.By Andrea Bucci



