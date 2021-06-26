Home » News » Bobo Vieri: love for Costanza Caracciolo

Bobo Vieri has been a constant couple with Costanza Caracciolo since 2017: after the many flirtations of the former football player, Vieri has finally found the woman of his life and has spent beautiful words for her, both as a woman and as a mother. “She’s number one,” said Bobo Vieri, speaking of Costanza as a mother.

After the many flirts Bobo Vieri, during a dinner in Rome, met the former tissue of Striscia La Notizia Costanza Caracciolo and since that moment his life has changed: the former footballer has cherished for the first time the dream of being able to build a family, wish then come true with the birth of Star in November 2018 and the little one Isabel, in March 2020.

Bobo Vieri now he wanted to talk about the special relationship with Costanza Caracciolo, with whom he got married in 2019. Since that dinner in 2017 the former footballer had no more doubts, she was the woman with whom he wanted to spend his whole life:

“It took me very little to realize what I was going to put on family with her. I had known her for ten years, I knew very well what kind of woman I was in front of. I saw it again and in a flash I realized we would be there married”.

Bobo Vieri: words of love for Costanza Caracciolo

Every day after that love at first sight that suddenly struck was a confirmation of the love of Bobo Vieri towards Costanza Caracciolo. The former footballer, in fact, listed the characteristics of his wife who did it fall in love hopelessly about her:

“She is really beautiful, there is no doubt about that. And he has great character, I like him. He is always a sunny person ”.

Since the family has grown, Bobo Vieri he is surrounded by his women: the former footballer said he was really lucky because also as a mother Costanza Caracciolo was confirmed as “the number one“. In their projects there is also that of trying to have a little boy? The former tissue had excluded this possibility immediately, even if he had said: “Never say never in life”.