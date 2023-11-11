Bobo TV on Radio TV Serie A: is this the reason for Vieri’s break with Adani, Cassano and Ventola?

Great news for all listeners of Serie A Radio TV with RDS: starting from Monday 13 November, with kick-off at 9.00 pm, BOBO TV will officially land with the BOBO VIERI TALK SHOW format on the first radio-visual broadcaster of a football league in Europe. “Could this be the real reason for the breakup with Lele Adani, Nicola Ventola and Antonio Cassano?” asks Dagospia.

Guests of the first episode: Adriano, Nicola Amoruso, Alessandro Diamanti, Mark Iuliano and Francesco Totti. The press release reads: “BOBO TV on Radio TV Serie A with RDS forms an attacking tandem that revolutionizes football entertainment in our country through the use of the most modern communication channels, to reach all fans of the most followed competition in the Italian sporting scene”. The show will go on air in DAB and IP mode and will be visible on digital terrestrial at LCN 899, on the Lega Serie A website and APP, as well as on the RDS website and APP and on Bobo TV’s Twitch and TikTok channels.

“With great pleasure we welcome our Ambassador Vieri and BOBO TV within Radio TV Serie A with RDS – declared the Administrator of Lega Serie A, Luigi De Siervo -. This co-marketing activity enriches with another important element the offer of exclusive content dedicated to our listeners, demonstrating that the growth path of the Lega Serie A continues into a Media Company capable of entertaining fans of all ages “.

“With great enthusiasm we welcome Christian Vieri and his BOBO TV to the rich schedule of Radio TV Serie A – declared Massimiliano Montefusco, General Manager of RDS 100% Grandi Successi–. In just three months since its birth, Radio TV Serie A with RDS has achieved extraordinary results and represents a point of reference for all football lovers in the Italian radio-visual panorama. We are convinced that the entry of Vieri and his friends into this large family can increase ratings even further as well as representing an important opportunity for our commercial partners”.

“I am very happy to start this partnership with Radio TV Serie A with RDS, continuing a collaboration that began three years ago as Ambassador of the Lega Serie A – declared Christian Vieri Founder of BOBO TV -. This union gives BOBO TV the possibility with the Christian Vieri Talk Show format to increase its visibility through the multi-channel offered by DAB, IP and digital terrestrial”.

