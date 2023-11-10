Bobo Tv, Vieri announces the replacements of Lele Adani, Antonio Cassano and Nicola Ventola

Second episode for the Bobo Vieri after the separation with Lele Adani, Antonio Cassano and Nicola Ventola.

Archived the Bobo TVthe era of has begun “Bobo Vieri Talk Show with Special Guest” with new guests in the format launched by the former Italian national team striker. Who is it about?

Bobo Vieri, Adriano and more: the replacements for Adani, Cassano and Ventola

The trio of aces dropped by Bobo Vieri? Adriano, Nicola Amoruso, Mark Iuliano and Alino Diamanti. The Brazilian Emperor played with Bobo Vieri at Inter, Amoruso and Iuliano were in the team with him at Juventus; After a long career in Serie A, Diamanti finished his career in Australia and now coaches Melbourne City Youth.

In the first episode, aired on Monday 6 NovemberVieri had invited some YouTubers and content creators, with whom he talked about football. With his friend Cristian Brocchi as special guest star.

Meanwhile, Lele Adani makes a story on Instagram asking a question: “But if it was right to change why didn’t anyone know? Won’t futbol!”.

