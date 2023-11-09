The former footballer announced the guests of the second episode

Bobo Vieri he promised it and so it happened. The announcement of the separation from Adani, Cassano and Ventola on Bobo TV it’s officially a done deal: the second episode of Bobo Vieri Talk Show with Special Guest will see the collaboration of four new players in place of the former traveling companions. The names of the guests are Adriano, Amoruso, Iuliano and Diamanti.

desire for novelty — After the traumatic end of relationships with Antonio Cassano, Nicola Ventola and Lele Adani, Bobo Vieri has turned the page and, speaking of Bobo TV, also confirmed to Strip the News who will not retrace his steps. Mystery about the reasons for the breakup with old friends but something begins to transpire. See also Koulibaly: "I talk to racists and try to reason with them. Sometimes it's a lost cause ..."

In the first episode of November 6, the one that took the place of Football with FBobo had introduced new faces, including Youtuber and content creator. During the episode, the former bomber also surprised everyone with an unexpected appearance from his friend Christian Brocchi, which – if any were needed – confirms his desire for change compared to the past. And perhaps it is precisely in this strategy that the seeds of discord.

a competitor program? — Many are asking the million euro question: what will Adani, Cassano and Ventola do now? There is a lot of curiosity regarding their future. In fact, there are rumors that they may join together again to start a new competing project: a competitor program that risks giving you a lot of trouble. On the other hand, and beyond any differences, the contribution of the three former footballers to Bobo TV it’s out of the question. Their entries fueled lively discussions, often going viral and generating real buzz sports TV catchphrases. Something, you can bet, is cooking. See also Gerard Piqué challenges Shakira and travels to Latin America: "There will be a Colombian club"