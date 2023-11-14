“Nothing is irreversible, but people should not be made fun of. The spirit with which Bobo TV was born has been killed and buried.” Daniele Adani, Nicola Ventola and Antonio Cassano with a very harsh statement take a stand against Christian Vieri, after the divorce which put an end to the ‘traditional’ format of Bobo TV. For a few weeks now, the Twitch channel has been totally managed by the former center forward. His 3 partners are now former adventure companions, dismissed with a brief explanation live: “I thank them for their commitment and collaboration, from today there is only me”, Vieri’s summary.

Today, after a series of social messages and statements on TV, here is the official position. “Bobo TV has always been an extended family. For those who were in front of the microphone and also for those who listened to it”, explain the three former footballers in a note on social media. “And it is this group, our community, that we address, in the name of clarity and transparency that we have always called for, and that many of you have rightly demanded in recent days, in private or via social media. The need therefore to shed light on some situations that have occurred in recent times remains necessary for the many people who have followed us so far. We speak to you.”

“Recently, stimuli, motivations and visions had changed, not on our part. And above all there was detached communication, with little passion and little desire to share – they continue -. In respect of what had been done in previous years Lele asked for a clarifying meeting. Where, at the end, the only clear thing, which everyone perfectly perceived, was what we were experiencing, that is, the lack of desire to share the path”.

“Despite it all, we tried to always be collaborativeurging and stimulating a path that would make Bobo TV, for us, the absolute center of the activities to be carried out in the desire to tell football the way we like it, even closer to the people, in the spirit of the origins, with more and more activities on all platforms “, add Adani, Ventola and Cassano.

“In essence, we asked for information and stimuli for new projects. In exchange, we received indirect answers (through the figure of our manager) and then direct ones, in disrespectful ways, in which we were given a demonstration of the total lack of conformity of intent , of the clear difference in vision – they add -. At this point it was impossible for us to continue, so much so that we announced our intention to stop for a few days with the intention of clarifying the doubts raised and doing it all together. In short, we needed an answer strong and reassuring about the future”.

“The next steps, waiting for a new comparison -we read in the note- they were instead quick thanks “for the collaboration” (we suddenly became collaborators…) live, where we also learned that new formats would be born (yet the last communication between us had taken place four/five hours before…), we therefore felt that “it was right to change” and, finally, we noted a lightning agreement between Lega Serie A radio and Bobo TV. While waiting for that confrontation between the four members of the group (neither one nor five), the spirit with which Bobo TV was born was killed and buried. The locker room must or should remain the locker room, sacred, protected, defended and honored. Or at least, it should have. Nothing is irreversible, but people are not to be fooled. See you on the trail. Lele, Anto and Nick”, they conclude in the note.