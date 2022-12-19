Adani is moved by Messi’s Argentina world champion

Argentina world champion in Qatar with a Messi legendary and Daniel Adani at the end of the match in tears of happiness. “Emotionally strong”, he says in the Rai 1 studio after the match won on penalties by Albiceleste della Pulce. In the just concluded World Cup, Adani is to be considered one of the big winners on the small screen: the former defender of Inter and Brescia has once again shown that he is a true champion as an commentator and second voice in the commentary. “In 1986 when Argentina conceded 2-2… They seemed dead, but Valdano said ‘we have Diego’…. Now they have Leo Messi,” said Adani recalling the 1986 World Cup final which Argentina won 3-2 against Germany, with a script similar to the one seen in Qatar. Argentina ahead 2-0 and comeback, but able to make the decisive leap towards triumph.

Bobo Tv world record in TV ratings for Argentina-France. Recorded bet

There Bobo TV with Adani, Vieri, Cassano and Ventola closes with a bang you listen to tv: the episode that aired after Argentina-France made 42% with 8.5 million viewers. The winning formula for years on the web also scored in the Rai1 World Cup.

The last episode, which celebrated Argentina’s world victory was taped (a version had been made for the victory of France). On the net the doubt had spread immediately. The first clue had been of a “storm” typein fact at the end of the match in Doha it was dark, but the sun was shining in the connection behind Adani and Vieri (see photo). The second clue? Comments on Argentina’s World Cup victory over France seemed generic to many web users: none of the four protagonists of Bobo TV entered into the merits of the match (speaking of goals or plays by Messi and Mbappé). “All the dots have connected. The most important match has ruled. All those who love know which side to be on,” said Adani. “The stars have gone to the right place, everything that had to happen has happened”, Cassano’s words. “Argentina is something magical”, underlined Ventola. “The 10 strongest in the world won the World Cup”, says Bobo Vieri. And the episode closed with “congratulations to Rai, but above all to us, it will be a if we’re here and did the World Cup set the record?”.

Bobo tv record on Rai. The episode recorded after Argentina’s world victory? Vieri: “Due to TV problems, technicians, ours we couldn’t do it live”

Bobo Vieri along with his 3 Musketeers (Fan, Adani, Cassano) in the day after of the World final won byArgentina on the Francecelebrated the success of the 22 episodes from the Bobo TV broadcast on Rai. Regarding the last recorded episode he explained: “Unfortunately, due to our TV and technical problems, we couldn’t do it live. Otherwise we would have gladly done it. We had to record it. They wrote to me ‘you have made two, one for France and one for Argentina’: yes we had to do it. But we never hide. We don’t need to hide. For these problems here we had to record it”. “We made 22 episodes and we never missed a time, a thing”, continues Vieri talking to Ventola, Cassano and Adani “and I have to congratulate you. Twenty-two perfect, precise episodes. We have a thousand offers from all over the world, a thousand stuff. Now we’re all going on vacation. We had a devastating, incredible World Cup with Rai. We thank Rai1, Rai Pubblicità because they believed in us”

