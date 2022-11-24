Bobo TV, Vieri receives the Tapir of Striscia la Notizia

Golden Tapir to Christian Vieri: Valerio Staffelli gives him the famous “award” of Strip the News for Bobo TV that the former Inter and national footballer brought to the Rai – with his social teammates: Lele Adani, Nicola Vendola And Anthony Cassano – in the new format broadcast in the late evening after Il World Cup Club.

Vieri receives the Tapir of Striscia la Notizia: Bobo TV in Qatar is doing very well

Valerio Staffelli gave the Golden Tapir to Bobo Vieribut the former bomber didn’t seem at all attracted and rejected the criticisms: “People can say what they want, they don’t know the numbers we’re doing. I say that Bobo TV in Qatar is doing very well. They are pills of four minutes each, you can’t do and say much more on Rai, these are television times”, Vieri’s words.

Vieri receives the Tapir of Striscia la Notizia: “Bobo TV? So many envious and rosiconi”

“There are so many envious and obnoxious people who speak ill of us just to end up in the newspapers,” he concluded Christian Vieri to Valerio Staffelli after receiving the Tapir of Striscia la Notizia for the Bobo TV.

Vieri on the podium of Striscia la Notizia for the Tapirs to the players

With this Golden Tapir, Bobo Vieri reaches 8 and is placed in third place in the ranking of the most attracted players of Strip the Newson par with Francesco Totti And Robert Mancini. In second place there is Gigi Buffon (at 9) and first Anthony Cassano (18 Tapirs).

