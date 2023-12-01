Bobo TV, the protagonists of the old format: Cassano, Lele Adani and Ventola with Vieri

Bobo TV declining without Cassano-Adani? Vieri’s response. November’s booming numbers

There Bobo TV in recent weeks it has launched the new formatafter divorce between Vieri and his former teammates: Lele Adani, Nicola Ventola and Antonio Cassano.

And in recent days there had been talk of a decline in the format: the episode of last November 27th, with exceptional guests such as the world champion coach Scaloni, Trezeguet and Brocchi had achieved an average of 4 thousand spectators. Numbers that would be lower than those that were achieved before the ‘revolution’ when the average was around 20 thousand.

However, be careful about drawing hasty conclusions and, above all, giving partial readings of the numbers. In reality, Bobo TV’s Instagram profile points out that this month’s trend is very good.

Bobo TV Vieri’s numbers after the divorce with Cassano, Adani and Ventola

The reason? We must not forget that Vieri’s new football streaming broadcast is no longer only via Twitch, on the contrary. Now viewers can follow her from several other channels. And the general picture tells very interesting numbers: “Boom in ratings for the Bobo Vieri Talk Show thanks to multi-channel on Twitch, TikTok, DAB, Serie A Digital Radio TV channels with RDS and DDT 899. Over 440,000 unique users since the start of the program, recording +50% growth in November compared to October”







