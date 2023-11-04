Bobo TV is back in the hands of Bobo Vieri, who remains alone at the helm of the Twitch channel after his divorce from Lele Adani, Antonio Cassano and Nicola Ventola. The former centre-forward, creator of the channel, surprisingly announced the ‘turning point’ last night: he thanked his former adventure companions and made the new course official. “It will only be me, with many guests and new formats,” said Vieri. Adani ‘commented’ by publishing a video on Instagram with a clip from Gomorrah, an ‘unfriendly’ signal given the moment. Today the commentator broke the silence with an ‘ecumenical’ video on football: “We must cling tightly to its wake and be guided by its magic. Today I wanted to tell you like this. Long live football”, the words of Adani, which he wore for the occasion a sweatshirt with the Bobo TV logo.

On the matter, as was all in all predictable, here are the indiscretions of Fabrizio Corona who on Instagram, from the Dillinger News profile, provided his version: Vieri would have been abandoned by his former partners, due to disagreements linked to economic reasons and now worn-out relationships. “Some hard feelings”, according to Corona. Alleged spites with now mutually ignored Instagram accounts also end up in the mix. As a corollary, a short audio containing a comment by Nicola Ventola. In Corona, the former striker responds by saying he needs some time but he admits “you haven’t gone too far”.