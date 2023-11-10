Lele Adani has decided to return to have his say on the sensational farewell to Bobo TV. He did so with a rather “cryptic” Instagram story, but very clear for his fans: “But if it was right to change, why didn’t anyone know? Long live futbol!”, the words of the former defender most likely refer to the words spoken by Bobo Vieri to Striscia la Notizia (“We can say that after a few years it was right to change. We’re done, that’s life”). No light has yet been shed on the reasons for the end of the working relationship between Adani, Ventola, Cassano and Vieri.

The first to come clean was Cassano: “The three of us had an idea, we wanted to carry on as always. But to do this, four people need to decide: it shouldn’t be decided by just one and it shouldn’t be decided by five”, the words of the Bari man again in Striscia. So the response from Vieri, who was also “attacked” by Valerio Staffelli: “Nothing is true. Everyone says what they want, but for me it makes no sense to respond. Some things remain private, they remain in the locker room.”

“We can say that after a few years it was right to change – added Vieri -. We’re done, that’s life. I don’t even know who this fifth man is. And it’s not even true that I didn’t want to do theater – Bobo specified -. But to all those pigs, cowards and sewer rats who said the motivation was economic, I say one thing: you are failures.” Finally, Lele Adani’s jab on social media. End of the story? Probably not.

Meanwhile, Vieri has changed the format with many guests who are taking turns: in the next episode of BoboTv I will be accompanied by other former teammates: Nicola Amoruso, Adriano, Alino Diamanti and Mark Iuliano.