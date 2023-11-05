The Bobo TV case remains shrouded in mystery, with the breakup between the four members of the popular streaming football show coming as a surprise with an announcement from Vieri during the last episode. Some clues were provided by Fabrizio Corona, speaking of economic and power reasons. Daniele Adani quickly published a video on Instagram with a speech by Ciro Di Marzio from Gomorrah, which many read as a cryptic message about what was happening.

The former Inter and Rai commentator published a new video in Stories yesterday evening which did not go unnoticed. In a short message, Adani wears an orange Bobo TV sweatshirt. A choice that was certainly not random. “It’s good for the earth. Like a person when they are sick. Either he frees himself and lets off steam, or he dies”, underlines the former footballer by tapping his tablet. Whether it’s an agreed-upon joke or a real, tough argument?

“Guys… never forget that football is our guiding star – Adani’s words -. We must cling tightly to his wake and be guided by his magic. Today I wanted to tell you like this. Long live football.” Meanwhile, as we mentioned, Corona intervened in the case: “Here is the first truth: Vieri was abandoned by his adventure companions.” The reason? “Economic and power problems and also some resentment,” according to the former paparazzi king. Will the breakup be real and definitive? We’ll find out in the next episodes.