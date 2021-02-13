B.For a long time, crisis management has been hesitant about the mass use of rapid antigen tests. Politicians do not expect the citizens to have too much personal responsibility – which could change soon. Manufacturers of lay tests for gargling apply for approval. And in the southwest of the republic, a group of pharmacists has developed a strategy with local politics that is to become a blueprint: The “Böblingen model” could mean the end of the restrictions – if it can further reduce the incidence: More than 5,000 people were in five wards tested so far, more than 100 were positive.

“All asymptomatic, so 100 broken chains of infection,” says pharmacist Björn Schittenhelm, initiator of the campaign. Initially he offered tests for 29 euros, the responsible district administrator was quickly convinced – and decided to cover the costs for the time being. Since then, everyone in the district has been able to get a free test twice a week in the rented rooms. Registration takes place using an app called “Doctor Box”, which also transmits the result. So there are no long lines. Allegedly the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Health has now listened carefully – but is this strategy suitable for all of Germany?

Pharmacist Björn Schittenhelm is committed to testing in large quantities Source: Björn Schittenhelm

WORLD: Mr. Schittenhelm, there has been a lot of criticism of commercial test centers. They sometimes charge 100 euros per antigen rapid test – but it costs less than ten euros to buy. Are tests in pharmacies paid for by the federal states the way out of the lockdown?

Björn Schittenhelm: I firmly believe that the only sensible way to get out of the eternal lockdown is: test, test, test. And not only people with symptoms that have already infected others, but on a broad basis and preventively. Politicians slept far too long. The mutations in particular spread asymptomatically much more widely.

also read

WORLD: You are already talking about the “Böblinger model” locally. Will it soon be in schools across the country?

Schittenhelm: I hope it’s a blueprint. So far, 25 test centers have been set up according to our strategy. What we do is a building block and not the solution for everything – in the end we need every pharmacy and every doctor. The question is, how do we spend the next six months until a large part of the population is vaccinated? At home in lockdown or in a reasonably normal everyday life with few restrictions, but sensible and preventive measures. We have to get everyone who drives to work in the morning to take a test.

WORLD: But the market would have to give that up first.

Schittenhelm: He does. I can buy ten million tests overnight, the market is full of them.

WORLD: Critics never tire of warning that a quick test should not be a “free ticket” and that you should not be lulled into a false sense of security afterwards.

Schittenhelm: This is true in that each test is a snapshot. It’s not about forgetting all the rules and having parties after a test, but about stopping hidden chains of infection – which lowers the incidence.

also read

WORLD: Nevertheless, it is said that if only rapid tests are carried out, we will lose control of the pandemic because the results are not recorded.

Schittenhelm: The lay test, which is due to come soon, is nowhere recorded. But every swab of the rapid tests in the pharmacies is reported to the health department, just like the PCR tests that go to the laboratory. If a test is positive, we immediately start the contact tracing and send the person into quarantine.

WORLD: How much do you buy the tests for and what is reimbursed?

Schittenhelm: A test costs just under nine euros, with remuneration I get 18 euros gross. This is used to finance the staff, rent and protective equipment. It is often said that pharmacies deserve a golden nose in the pandemic. I think the numbers show that it’s not about big business. We manage 100 tests per hour, nobody has to wait longer than five minutes. The model can only be represented economically in large numbers of tests.

also read

WORLD: Still, there is a lot of money involved. And not every pharmacist will be happy to open a test station – or be able to do so.

Schittenhelm: That’s the whole point. The federal states and municipalities should provide space and offer support. Pharmacists or doctors can run the centers; it would certainly also make sense to train external workers and rely more on volunteers.

WORLD: Non-professional tests performed by gargling will soon come onto the market. In the most recent resolution of the Prime Minister’s Conference, however, it only says that they want to decide “quickly” on their approval. Isn’t it already foreseeable that this will drag on?

Schittenhelm: Certainly. And then the tests go on sale in the supermarket and at the petrol station. That seems a bit random to me. I would have liked compulsory pharmacy. This would give users professional advice, which minimizes the risk of incorrect use, i.e. false-negative results with their fatal consequences. And the results might be reported, which will not be the case now. In my opinion, another priority would make sense: to train teachers properly and to test all students daily by gargling before class.

also read

WORLD: Even before that, crisis management was very slow with the rapid tests. The first were already approved in South Korea in April 2020 and were offered to the federal government in large quantities by German companies. Nevertheless, it was not until November that the test ordinance said that tests should now also be carried out in homes – only to find out that there was a lack of staff there. Do you think things will go better this time?

Schittenhelm: 50 percent of the deaths in Baden-Württemberg during the second wave are in the homes. This is a huge oversight, it was way too late with the rapid tests. The structure is getting better now. Many volunteers, for example from the Red Cross, test in the homes. I think there is this kind of commitment across the country.

WORLD: Other countries are faster. In Austria, a free test system has already been established in hundreds of pharmacies. Is Germany behind again in fighting pandemics?

Schittenhelm: Unfortunately yes. The opening strategy is still missing. I believe we could end the lockdown in days – if we test effectively and consistently. But this is only possible through mandatory tests and not voluntarily. For me the question arises: what is the greater limitation of freedom? Massive withdrawal of basic rights or an obligation to test when visiting the hairdresser and elsewhere?

also read

WORLD: What do you think the next few months should look like? Anyone can go to the pharmacy around the corner for a test and then drive to the office?

Schittenhelm: Exactly, in the morning to the test center or with a lay test after a professional training session.

WORLD: How realistic do you think that is?

Schittenhelm: Not everyone has to go back to the office and open everything right away. As I said, it would be a building block and not the solution for everything. We still need masks and other rules. You will certainly not push back the virus completely with the test strategy. But we can keep the infections low until the vaccinations work across the board. In the end, it is necessary to bridge another six months – the question is whether with lockdown or with tests. A start would be to test people every day who cannot work from home and who drive to work anyway.

Tübingen starts rapid test offensive at daycare centers and schools Daycare centers and schools will start classroom teaching again in many places. But some are concerned that the virus will then spread again. The city of Tübingen wants to prevent this.

WORLD: So again: In your opinion, can the restrictions fall if mass tests are established in this way, combined with self-tests carried out in a trained manner?

Schittenhelm: Yes, South Korea and other countries are leading the way. Surely, contact tracking must finally become more digital and better. Even with the FFP2 masks and the warning app, we only run after them. Unfortunately, politics reacted too often instead of acted. The counter-argument that free tests are too expensive for everyone is no longer applicable. Each additional week in lockdown costs more. Economically, what we are doing right now is fatal.