Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Crimea Vladimir Bobkov believes that the bill prohibiting the US federal authorities from recognizing Russian sovereignty over the peninsula is “empty populism.”

In his opinion, the US authorities amaze with their desire to regulate Russia’s position in the international arena with internal initiatives.

“Russia will never have a law that would regulate issues related to the internal state structure of the United States, since Russia respects the sovereignty of other states,” Bobkov said in an interview with “RIA News” May 20.

He also believes that such a bill was developed not so much in order to somehow influence Russia’s position on Crimea, but for the internal political struggle between American political forces.

“This document is empty populism and is designed only for Americans,” he summed up.

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the United States House of Representatives supported a bill prohibiting federal ministries and agencies from recognizing Russian sovereignty over Crimea. This initiative was supported unanimously.

In late February, US President Joe Biden announced that “the United States does not and will never recognize the proposed annexation of the peninsula by Russia,” and promised to continue work to bring Moscow to justice “for its abuses and aggression in Ukraine.”

Back in 2019, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives approved a bill prohibiting the US government from recognizing Crimea as a Russian region. The text of the “Law on non-recognition of the annexation of Crimea” was submitted to Congress on January 16, after which it was sent to the House of Representatives for consideration. It was clarified that the bill prohibits “providing any assistance”, implying the recognition of the region as part of Russia.

Crimea became a region of Russia after a referendum held there in the spring of 2014, in which 96.77% of Crimean voters and 95.6% of Sevastopol residents voted to join Russia. Kiev considers Crimea to be its own, but temporarily occupied territory. The Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of Crimea have democratically voted in full accordance with international law for reunification with the Russian Federation.