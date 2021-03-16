Mounir Rahmeh (Dubai)

A funny story in the 29th edition of the Dubai International Professional Tennis Championship, when the Australian Alexi Bobbirin, ranked 86 in the world, returned to Dubai to participate in the competitions, after he was a child living in the UAE with his family, and participating in the championship with the “ball collectors” team, where he was Buperen Among the team of children who are chosen to collect balls during matches in the 2009 edition, along with his brother Anthony, when their father was working in Dubai during that period.

Bobiren began playing tennis in Dubai, then moved to live with his family in Spain in 2010, and participated in many tournaments around the world, before he fulfilled his dream of participating in the Dubai Duty Free Championship.

“It is a wonderful feeling I live during my participation in the Dubai Tennis Championships, as I used to collect balls in this field for years, and today I return to it again as one of the participants in the tournament, I fulfilled a dream that I had a lot in my childhood when I was watching the big players participate. I thank the organizing committee for the invitation card, and I hope to achieve better results in the coming sessions. Alexei Buperin lost in the second round to world number 22 Karen Khachanov.