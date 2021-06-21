F.In an interview with the football magazine Elf Freunde, redi Bobic repeated his claim that he had already informed the Frankfurt club management in February 2020 that he wanted to leave Eintracht. With this statement, the former sports director of Eintracht suggests that there was consensus on his departure, which he made public in a Sportschau interview at the beginning of March 2021. All persons of the Eintracht leadership contradict this representation to this day. Bobic had extended his contract early in August 2018 to 2023. In it, a transfer fee was agreed in case he wanted to change early.

“I was too naive when I extended my contract to mid-2023 after winning the cup in the summer of 2018 and only agreed with a handshake that I could get out at any time. I should have had that given to me in writing, ”said Bobic in an interview. In February 2020 he announced that he would like to change. “After the 3-1 victory in the cup against Leipzig, I realized that it was time for something new.”

Wolfgang Steubing, the then head of the supervisory board of Hessen, then convinced him to stay, mainly due to the Corona crisis. Steubing was also the decisive factor in signing up for Eintracht. “I would never have signed if it hadn’t fascinated me so much. The decisive factor is always the people involved. ”In Frankfurt he could have“ been angry with a few about his departure, but let’s be honest: Am I that important? In a few weeks no one will care anymore. “

Bobic also found conciliatory words for his time in Frankfurt, although he said: “I would have liked to save myself the last two months in Frankfurt. A lot got out of hand. ”His overall assessment:“ The five years (in Frankfurt) were great. So good that in the meantime I even wondered when the setback would come. But in the end a lot was bad-spoken. We would have been relegated to fifth, that annoyed me. But I can only say that I pulled through until my last day. “

Bobic also explained again why he ended his successful work in Frankfurt prematurely: “The development work at a new club like Hertha is more appealing to me than playing in the Champions League at any cost. I’m a manager, not a trainer. “