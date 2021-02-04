After the Ugandan presidential elections, I realized that there are two people in the country who are not afraid of the president Yoweri Museveni– One is his tailor and the other is his political rival, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, known by his nickname Bobi Wine.

The Museveni tailor makes his suits completely ignoring taking his tailoring measurements. It would seem that either the president no longer cares, or that he has given up on the person who saw him.

In politics, however, Museveni does not give his rival respite, which makes Wine perhaps the most dangerous and threatened man in Uganda right now.

Wine reminds Museveni of her past in surprisingly jarring and disturbing ways. And this disagreement constitutes the president’s biggest headache. But why would a 77-year-old guerrilla war veteran and long-term president lose sleep over a political novice?

Wine (which in Spanish is equivalent to wine) was not born when Museveni joined other rebel groups in Tanzania to overthrow the dictator Idi Amin and he was only four years old when Museveni again mobilized to overthrow his successor, Milton Obote, whose second term was more catastrophic than the first.

Between Idi Amin and Obote II, on the one hand, and the string of regimes ad hoc vying for power over another, from the late 1970s to the early 1980s more than 100,000 Ugandans were murdered. Tired of war, the country felt a debt of gratitude when the National Resistance Army led by Museveni finally seized power and restored peace.

Museveni told the world at the time that what happened was not a mere changing of the guard: “It is a fundamental change.” Then he added: “The people of Africa, the people of Uganda, have the right to a democratic government. It is not a favor of any regime. The sovereign people should be the public, not the government.”

Bobi Wine, the rival of the President of Uganda, Yoweri Musevení. Photo: AP

Africa applauded. The West suspended its suspicions about Museveni’s radical left-wing ideology and hailed him as the new face of a continent still ravaged by apartheid, civil wars, and cheap military dictators.

From guerrilla to dictator

Thirty-five years later, the face of the man in the mirror today is nothing like that of the guerrilla and leader of what could have been the Salvation Army. His speech on the “sovereignty of the people” is an empty echo of a distant and almost forgotten past.

Despite all his maneuvers and tricks, the current reflection is that of an inordinate dictator who is unwilling to allow a free and fair political contest, and mortally afraid of losing control of power.

The challenge does not come from the trenches where Museveni earned his stripes. It comes from the field of party politics and is headed by a young man who was just a child when the current ruler first seized power.

Whether Museveni won Wine’s last election or stole it, it is clear that the battle for Uganda’s soul is now being fought on different ground.

Museveni promised peace. With the exception of the confrontation with the terrorist group Al shabab from Somalia a decade ago, which was retaliated by a bomb explosion in the capital that left many dead, Uganda has enjoyed relative peace. The economy has also improved under the mandate of Museveni and his record of fighting HIV / AIDS is one of the most outstanding on the continent.

A line to vote in the presidential elections on January 14 in Kampala, Uganda. Photo: AP

But his never-ending rule has also taken a heavy toll on the country and raises serious questions about the future of Uganda and the sustainability of the achievements.

Almighty and eternal leader?

On two occasions Museveni has forced the introduction of constitutional amendments to prolong his tenure in power, finally managing to eliminate term limits. He has the military under his control and he is widely accused of promoting policies that favor his own ethnic group in the western and central regions to the detriment of other groups.

In what increasingly looks like a co-chair, Museveni and the first lady, Janet, have deployed a moral police over the population And part of her job description is setting the length of women’s skirts and measuring male testosterone levels.

Museveni has created the fantasy that Uganda cannot exist without him and anyone who threatens that fantasy, as Wine did in the last election, challenges the president’s political immortality.

This is not the life Wine chose. Life chose him. While he could have continued to have a good existence as a celebrity, without the enormous risk of defying the status quo, he dared to be different.

“Our biggest problem is misgovernment,” he said in an interview for the channel. Deutsche Welle. “It is the issue of governance that we want to solve and we cannot do it until we come to leadership ourselves,” he added.

Kizza Besigye, 45, Museveni’s personal physician for many years, tried this three times before and was forcibly expelled. The last time he backed down out of fear for his life.

But Wine and nine other presidential candidates jumped into the water in hopes of evicting Olympus from Museveni and responding to discontent. and the desperate longings of the young, restless and increasingly unemployed population.

Generations of Ugandans have not met another president and Museveni, who speaks of the country as his own plantation, it will not move from its place. He’s going to demand his farm’s harvest until he’s too old to lift a finger, unless he can personally choose the next farmer to manage it first.

Wine is nothing like that figure. It represents the fundamental change that Museveni spoke about decades ago; He is the bearer of the hopes and aspirations of his generation and, despite the repeated attacks on him – even almost fatal – that he has suffered in the last four years and supporters of his National Unity Platform, Wine has kept the flame burning.

Neither the false charges of sedition nor the attack on his car that he killed the driver, nor the use of security forces to intimidate him during and after the recent elections have deterred him from questioning the established order. And it does so knowing full well that there is little hope of compensation in court.

But the collective voice of the more than six million voters who spoke out in favor of him in the last election is a significant dent in the glass ceiling of the Museveni dictatorship.

The voice of a new generation

It would be a mistake to think that what is happening in Uganda is purely a matter for Museveni. Across the African landscape there are a younger generation striving to make its own voice heard, a new wine that tries to express itself in a continent impregnated with traditional beer.

In a 2017 article, the Quartz Africa news outlet described the continent as “the youngest in the world led by its oldest leaders.” This explains, in part, the shameful silence of the African Union and the African leaders after the embarrassing elections in Uganda: it is an old man’s club affair.

From Omoyele Sowore’s #ENDSARS movement and “Revolution Now” in Nigeria, to Jonathan Sandy’s National Unity Reconciliation Party in Sierra Leone, and Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom Fighters in South Africa, there is urgency among young Africans. in claiming political space, even with considerable risk to their personal freedom and security. It is not just about being heard, but about having their voices really taken into account.

No one knows for sure how long it will take or what price will be paid. But even the history of today’s gerontocrats shows that the tide ends up favoring the young.

It remains to be seen whether that same story also means that when younger politicians come to power, they will be better than those they seek to impersonate. For the moment, those seeking to replace politicians like Museveni must find the secret to their tailor’s staying power.

Ishiekwene is director and editor-in-chief of The Interview

Translation: Román García Azcárate

CB