Bobby Bostic, 44, left prison a free man in November. He had then served 27 years of his total prison sentence of 241 years and saw that the world had changed enormously in the meantime. Wireless earphones, a house robot called Alexis and then all those people. “They’re so friendly.”

That starts as soon as you walk into a supermarket, says Bostic in an interview with the BBC. “Then it’s: ‘sir, can we help you?’ In prison you see nothing but mean faces and intimidation…”

Just before in the same interview, the American has already wondered about wireless earpieces (‘why are those guys talking to themselves?’), about people talking to a box (‘I thought: ‘what is Alexis?’) and self-service drinks machines (“you wave your hand and the water comes out?”). Yes, the world has changed a lot since December 1995 and 27 years of captivity.

But the strangest thing of all is the people. Bostic is still getting used to people saying, “Hey, how are you?” instead of, “Don’t walk too close to me.” “It’s all good things out here. People laugh, little kids wave at you. That’s what life is, it’s normal. That’s how it’s supposed to be.”

241 years in prison

For a long time it did not look as if Bostic would once again be able to enjoy that normal life as a free man. He slept in a cell for almost 10,000 nights. He ended up there when things went wrong in December 1995. Bostic, then 16, was spending his day in Saint Louis drinking, smoking weed and taking drugs when he decided to commit armed robbery with his friend Donald Hutson (then 18). They stole from people who gave Christmas gifts to the underprivileged, fired a gun, held someone at gunpoint and stole a car.

They were arrested. Hutson made a deal with law enforcement, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Bostic refused that deal and was found guilty of 17 criminal charges. His sentence was a total of 241 years in prison.



Bobby was a 16-year-old kid that I treated like a full-fledged adult, which was wrong Former Judge Evenlyn Baker

It was Judge Evelyn Baker, the first black judge in Missouri, who handed down the sentence to the 16-year-old boy in court. She retired in 2008, but the Bostic case did not let go of her. She started asking herself questions, especially when she read a book in 2010 about the differences between the brains of teenagers and adults.

In 2018 she wrote an article in the Washington Post. In it, she called Bostic’s conviction “backward and unjust.” A month later, she spoke to the BBC and repeated the message. And again later: ,,Bobby was a 16-year-old kid that I treated like a full-fledged adult, which was wrong. … I’ve grown close to Bobby and his sister. I’ve watched him go from a juvenile delinquent to a very attentive, caring adult. He grew up.”

Release

Former judge Baker and one of Bostic’s victims wrote letters to the judiciary pleading for early release. That gained momentum when a law change took place in Missouri in 2021: people who had received long prison sentences as children should be eligible for parole.

In November, Bostic’s case was heard. And he knew right away who to ask to put in a good word: Judge Baker, the judge who gave him the message in 1995 that he was likely to die in prison. When the American left the prison on the morning of November 9, the now elderly woman was waiting for him. The two fell into each other’s arms.

Bobby Bostic hugs former judge Evelyn Baker as he leaves prison on Nov. 9. © Videostill CBS News



Books

At the moment, Bostic mainly does voluntary work. He runs a charity with a sister. They provide food, toys and other items to families on welfare in Saint Louis. Every Thursday he gives a writing workshop to young people in detention and earns some money by selling books – he wrote seven in prison – and doing interviews.

“I can barely live on it,” he told the BBC. He hopes for a full-time job in social or youth work. ,,But otherwise, life is beautiful here, every day. I look in the fridge and see all kinds of different things that I can grab. I can take a bath, I couldn’t for 27 years! I don’t take anything for granted anymore, nothing.”