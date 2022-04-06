Bobby Rydell, one of the great youth stars in the 1960s, passed away on April 5, 2022 at the age of 79. According to Page Six, the pop singer died at his home from pneumonia.

The news was confirmed by CBS3 host Ulysses Samuel ‘Ukee’ Washington III. “A Philadelphia music legend…has passed away. Sending prayers of comfort, strength and love to Bobby Rydell’s family and fans.” he wrote on Twitter.

YOU CAN SEE: Jada Pinkett disclaims Will Smith’s aggression against Chris Rock and assures that he exaggerated

Who was Bobby Rydell?

Born on April 26, 1942 with the name of Robert Louis Ridarellibegan his rock and roll journey in the late ’50s. However, it wasn’t until after releasing a few singles and signing with Cameo Records that his big break came with “Kissin’ time”which hit the charts in 1959. Then came “We got love”, “Wild one”, “Swingin” and his version of the classic “I will fly”which turned Bobby Rydell into a true teen idol.

Bobby Rydell was a pop singer who enjoyed great fame in the 1960s. Photo: Page Six

His popularity rose with his portrayal of Hugo Peabody in the musical “Bye bye birdie” with Ann-Margret and Dick Van Dyke.

However, his star began to fade and he soon fell into the clutches of alcohol, as he revealed in his autobiography “Bobby Rydell: teen idol on the rocks: a tale of second chances”, published in 2016.

“The vodka became a very dear friend, to the point that, a few years later, it led to a double transplant. A new liver and kidney from all that drinking,” he said in an interview with the Morning Call.

YOU CAN SEE: Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller would have ended their romantic relationship

Bobby Rydell’s influence on American pop culture

Beyond being a youth idol, Bobby Rydell became a pop icon and his name was used to baptize Rydell High School in the Broadway musical and the subsequent film “Grease”.

It is also referenced in the Oscar-winning film, “Green book” (2018), starring Hollywood stars Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen.