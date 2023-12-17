As is already known, this month of December will be important for Activision, since from January 1, 2024 They are supposedly going to have a new CEO, given that they stayed in an agreement with Microsoft so that Bobby Kotick I left my position on the last day of December. With this farewell to the company, many wonder if he is going to retire and enjoy the millions he has accumulated over time, something that apparently will not be the case at the moment.

Something worth mentioning is that as a major shareholder, the next former CEO of Activision stands to make hundreds of millions of dollars from the settlement of his dismissal. You are also entitled to compensation if your contract is terminated or you leave due to various circumstances within one year of a change of control in the company. So you won't have to worry much about monetary issues.

Also the news reporter of the West Ham, Sean Whetstone has reported that Kotick could be interested in investing a small stake in West Ham United as part of his post-playing career. That is, in Premier League football in London, England. They offered to Kotick as an investor for the 10% stake recently put up for sale with Rothschild, following the death of co-chairman David Gold.

Something that draws attention is that this is an inverse situation when it comes to entertainment media, as it has been confirmed that some footballers have decided to invest in eSports with clubs formed by them, in order to get additional money. with games like eFootball. But now, someone from the video game industry will be betting on sports, something that makes sense, since many millionaires have recently invested in the Premier League.

We will have to wait until January 1st to know the fate of Kotick

Via: VGC

Editor's note: With Kotick's background, it is evident that he could not be accepted into another video game company. Although they could give us some surprises of some type of extension so that it remains active within Activision for a few months.