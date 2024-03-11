The video game industry started the year in a surprising way at Microsoft, as in a matter of days many layoffs were announced within the company, specifically in Xboxwith people leaving Bethesda and even from newly acquired studies as part of Activision Blizzard. Speaking precisely of the publisher who owns Crash Bandicoottoday interesting news has been given in relation to its former CEO, Bobby Kotick, Well, apparently he wants to continue being current in the world of pop culture.

According to what has been mentioned, the executive would be looking to purchase tiktokshort video platform that has become quite popular in recent years, As mentioned, US lawmakers proposed a bill that would require the Chinese technology giant ByteDance sell the popular video-sharing app within six months or face a national ban.

With this in mind Kotick has expressed its interest in purchasing the platform from the executive president of ByteDance, Zhang Yiming. Raising the idea of ​​partnering to make the transaction with a group that included Sam Altmanthe CEO of OpenAI, which could use the app to help train its AI models. That brings us to a voting session to decide whether the bill goes into effect or not.

Here is what was mentioned in the statement:

This legislation has a predetermined outcome: a complete ban on TikTok in the United States. The government is attempting to strip 170 million Americans of their constitutional right to free speech. This will harm millions of businesses, deny audiences to artists, and destroy the livelihoods of countless creators across the country.

Bobby Kotick is an American businessman known primarily for his role as CEO of Activision Blizzard, one of the world's leading video game companies. Kotick has been a leading figure in the interactive entertainment industry for decades. Under Kotick's tenure, Activision launched many successful franchises, including “Call of Duty,” “World of Warcraft,” “Skylanders,” and “Guitar Hero,” among others. Additionally, Kotick has been an advocate for growth through strategic acquisitions, leading Activision to merge with Vivendi Games in 2008, forming Activision Blizzard, one of the largest video game companies in the world.

For now, we will have to wait to see if an agreement is reached or the law is approved and TikTok must leave the country.

Via: VGC

Editor's note: With Kotick's background, I don't know if it's a good idea to let him buy another company so he can start spreading terror in the media. We'll see if the United States government approves it, and we hope they don't accept it.