Bobby Kotick will leave Activision Blizzard as soon as theacquisition of the company from Microsoft will be concluded, or at least that’s what some anonymous sources told the Wall Street Journal microphones.

As we reported in Bobby Kotick’s letter to employees, the current one president and CEO of Activision Blizzard it will continue to play its role in the months to come, until the sensational operation announced today is finalized.

Although therefore Kotick replied with a “no comment” to the question of whether he will remain CEO after the acquisition, it seems that the executive will pack his bags and leave everything in the hands of Phil Spencer.

Of course, his departure will not be painless for Activision Blizzard’s coffers: according to the agreements in place, Kotick will be entitled to a severance pay particularly rich, although his figure has recently been at the center of serious controversy.

Probably for these reasons Microsoft could never have accepted his permanence in any role, as can also be read in Phil Spencer’s letter to employees in which there are several references to the concept of a safe and inclusive workplace.