He CEO of Activision BlizzardBobby Kotick, during today’s hearing between Microsoft and the FTCwas questioned about what he thinks of xbox game pass and subscription services, and he has no interest in any of them.

“I have a general aversion to the idea of ​​multi-game subscription services,” Kotick said. “Perhaps part of it is because of being in Los Angeles and seeing how the big media companies move their content onto these subscription streaming services and the business results have suffered.”

Kotick stated that he would not put call of duty in any subscription services and that the company does not currently generate any revenue from them. However, he mentioned that Activision Blizzard has experimented with some streaming services.

At the moment, Activision Blizzard it has no plans to put any of its games on streaming services.

The FTC indicated that Activision Blizzard He hasn’t made a formal decision about not putting his games on subscriptions and Kotick said:

“We would evaluate it. In general, I do not think that a multi-subscription service for games is the best way to allow players to make their investments. Kotick added that the company: “has no plans to provide our games to Sony’s multi-subscription service.”

Via: VGChartz

Editor’s note: How much influence will Kotick have on this decision if the purchase is completed? It’s another drama I’d like to see.