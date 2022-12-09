Yesterday it was announced that the United States Federal Trade Commission, or FTC for its acronym in English, had issued a lawsuit against Microsoft for its purchase of Activision Blizzard. Upon disclosure of this information, Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzardissued a statement in which it ensures that the acquisition will take place.

Kotick’s email to his employees notes that, at the end of the day, the Activision Blizzard purchase will go through, and there’s nothing to worry about. The CEO mentions that this process will be completed, since this acquisition represents a benefit not only for them, but for the players and the industry in general. This was what he commented:

“Equipment, I wanted to provide a brief update on our pending merger with Microsoft. This week, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced its decision to challenge the agreement. This means they will file a lawsuit to block the merger and a judge will hear the arguments. This sounds alarming, so I want to reinforce my confidence that this deal will close. The accusation that this agreement is anti-competitive does not align with the facts, and we believe that we will win this challenge. Thanks to all of your hard work every day, we’re on a great path, bringing epic joy to gamers around the world with what I believe are the best games in the industry. At the same time, the competitive landscape is changing, and simply put, a Microsoft-ABK combination will be good for gamers, good for employees, good for the competition, and good for the industry. Our players want options, and this gives them exactly that. You can read more about the details of those points in this update that we recently shared with you. We believe these arguments will win despite a regulatory environment focused on ideology and misconceptions about the tech industry. Thank you for your dedication and creativity. Bobby”.

In your demand, the FTC points out that Microsoft is seeking to create a monopoly in the video game industry. As in the review that is being carried out in the United Kingdom, it is pointed out that the exclusivity of Call of Duty would affect Nintendo and PlayStation. At the moment it is unknown how this conflict will culminate.

Editor’s Note:

More than Microsoft, Activision Blizzard and Bobby Kotick want this purchase to go through. Unless this happens, the internal problems we were seeing a year ago are likely to repeat themselves, and the golden parachute for the CEO is not as likely.

