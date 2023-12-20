As had already been announced at the time the acquisition was made official, Bobby Kotick stands for leave Activision Blizzard and now there is one official date on when this will happen: on December 29, 2023, the company's historic CEO will leave his role, with Microsoft reorganizing part of the subsidiary's leadership.
To tell the truth, much of the upper echelons seem destined to remain in place, at least for the moment, including the president of Blizzard Mike Ybarra and the president of Activision Publishing, Row Kostich, as well as vice chair Thomas Tippl, but the entire team leading Activision Blizzard will be moved within Microsoft Gaming.
Considering the maneuvers already carried out within Xbox and Microsoft, with the various role changes and promotions seen for Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond and the others, the key roles of Activision Blizzard will now report directly to Matt Bootycurrent president of game content and studios at Microsoft Gaming.
The main news therefore concerns above all the precise date on which Bobby Kotick will leave the scene. We knew he would leave the company at the end of 2023, now we know he will do so precisely on December 29thso next week.
This is an event that can be defined as epochal for the company, considering that Kotick's leadership had been going on since the early 90s.
The reorganization between Activision Blizzard and Microsoft
The Verge reports an internal letter sent by Phil Spencer for the occasion, in which he reports some details on the organizational changes expected within Microsoft and Activision Blizzard.
After announcing Kotick's exit date, thanking him for what he has done so far, he reports that Thomas Tippl (Vice Chairman, Activision Blizzard), Rob Kostich (President, Activision Publishing), Mike Ybarra (President, Blizzard Entertainment) and Tjodolf Sommestad (President, King) will be in direct contact with Matt Booty (President, Game Content and Studios) within Microsoft.
Blizzard and King will essentially maintain the current organization, with no structural changes within them or changes in the current organization. Brian Bulatao (Chief Administrative Officer) will report to Dave McCarthy (Chief Operations Officer, Microsoft Gaming), Julie Hodges (Chief People Officer) to Cynthia Per-Lee (Corporate Vice President, Gaming Human Resources), Grant Dixton (Chief Legal Officer) to Linda Norman (Corporate Vice President, Gaming CELA), Armin Zerza (Chief Financial Officer) will continue to report to Tim Stuart (Corporate Vice President, Finance), as previously announced.
Of note, among the names that have become known in Activision Blizzard, that Lulu Meservey (Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Chief Communications Officer) will leave the company at the end of January. This is perhaps one of the biggest surprises, considering that the hyper-active executive had now become a face known to the public for her rather trenchant messages on X, in advocating the acquisition against everything and everyone.
