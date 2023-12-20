As had already been announced at the time the acquisition was made official, Bobby Kotick stands for leave Activision Blizzard and now there is one official date on when this will happen: on December 29, 2023, the company's historic CEO will leave his role, with Microsoft reorganizing part of the subsidiary's leadership.

To tell the truth, much of the upper echelons seem destined to remain in place, at least for the moment, including the president of Blizzard Mike Ybarra and the president of Activision Publishing, Row Kostich, as well as vice chair Thomas Tippl, but the entire team leading Activision Blizzard will be moved within Microsoft Gaming.

Considering the maneuvers already carried out within Xbox and Microsoft, with the various role changes and promotions seen for Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond and the others, the key roles of Activision Blizzard will now report directly to Matt Bootycurrent president of game content and studios at Microsoft Gaming.

The main news therefore concerns above all the precise date on which Bobby Kotick will leave the scene. We knew he would leave the company at the end of 2023, now we know he will do so precisely on December 29thso next week.

This is an event that can be defined as epochal for the company, considering that Kotick's leadership had been going on since the early 90s.