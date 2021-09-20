The situation keeps getting worse for Activision Blizzard. A new report has indicated that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has begun a large-scale investigation against the company, this with the aim of finding out if the lawsuit by the Department of California Fair Employment and Housing filed in July on sexual harassment, abuse and toxic behavior within the company was handled appropriately. Several company executives, including Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, were summoned by this body.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the SEC has begun its investigation, and has asked those responsible for Call of Duty several documents, including, personal files of six former employees and records of CEO communications with executives regarding complaints of sexual harassment and discrimination against Activision Blizzard personnel.

Helaine Klasky, representative of Activision Blizzard, has confirmed that this investigation is already underway. This case is not specifically aimed at finding justice for acts of harassment and toxic behavior, but rather to find out if investors were effectively communicated about the allegations against the company. Recall that these controversies have caused a decline in the actions of those responsible for World of Warcraft in recent weeks.

This investigation adds to the accusations and lawsuits against Activision Blizzard. Recall that this began when the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against this company. This led to a series of accusations issued by employees, a one-day strike, J. Allen Brack’s departure from Blizzard, and a heated discussion about the possibilities of creating a union.

It will be interesting to see how this case plays out in the next few days. On related issues, Activision Blizzard employees have filed another lawsuit against the company. Similarly, workers say that the company has not responded to their demands.

Via: The Wall Street Journal