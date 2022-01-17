Activision It’s still a pretty tricky place. In recent months, severe problems of abuse and inappropriate behavior have been reported in the work area. Although in recent weeks we have not heard much about it, a new report has indicated that the company has been hiding the dismissal of dozens of employees, so that the image of the company is not further damaged.

In accordance with The Wall Street Journal, during the last few weeks, 37 employees accused of inappropriate behavior were fired, with another 44 “disciplined” for similar conduct. Alongside this, it has also been pointed out that Bobby Kotick was against this information being released as it “could make the company’s workplace problems seem bigger than is already known.”

While the layoffs were confirmed by an Activision representative, it has been denied that 700 reports of misconduct and other issues were made by staff as part of the company’s ongoing internal investigations, information that was shared by insider sources at The Wall Street Journal.

With this, highlights the fact that Bobby Kotick has been accused again of hiding this type of information. Previous reports assure that the director knew about the cases of abuse within the company, and decided not to say anything about it to save the image of the company.

Editor’s note:

This shouldn’t be a big surprise. Bobby Kotick has become one of the most hated people in this medium in recent months, and these kinds of decisions only make the demands for his resignation bigger and bigger. Let’s just hope that the departure of the more than 30 people does manage to have a benefit.

Via: Kotaku