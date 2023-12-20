After cases of abuse and inappropriate behavior in the work area became known within Activision Blizzard, people have demanded the departure of Bobby Kotick, CEO of this company. While many had expected Microsoft to announce the resignation of this manager once the acquisition of the creators of Call of Duty and World of Warcraft came to an end, this seemed like it was not going to happen. However, today, It has been confirmed that after 33 years in this industry, he will leave his position as CEO of Activision Blizzard.

In a letter issued by Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, it was revealed that Bobby Kotick will leave his position as CEO of Activision Blizzard on December 29, 2023. Along with this, no replacement was announced for this position, instead, multiple managers within Activision Blizzard King will now communicate directly with Matt Booty, who is the president of Content and Studios. This is what Spencer said about it:

“Earlier today, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick formally announced that Friday, December 29, 2023 will be his last day at Microsoft Gaming. Under Bobby's leadership, Activision Blizzard in its many incarnations has been an enduring pillar of gaming. Whether it's Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Candy Crush Saga or any other title, their teams have created beloved franchises and entertained hundreds of millions of players for decades. I would like to thank Bobby for his invaluable contributions to this industry, his partnership in closing the acquisition of Activision Blizzard and his collaboration after the closing, and I wish him and his family the best in their next chapter”.

For its part, this was what Kotick commented.:

“I cannot adequately express the pride I have in the people who continue to contribute to our success and in all those who have helped me throughout my 32 years leading this company. We are now part of the most admired company in the world. That's not an accident. Phil Spencer has appreciated the magic of ABK for decades. When he approached Brian and me two years ago and proposed acquiring the company, it was immediately obvious that combining our businesses would allow us to continue to lead as the list of capable and well-resourced competitors grew.”

While not much will change within Activision Blizzard King at the employee level, everything that has to do with managers will change substantiallymainly to reflect the new management as part of the Xbox Game Studios.

Thomas Tippl, Vice President of Activision Blizzard, Rob Kostich, President of Activision Publishing, Mike Ybarra, President of Blizzard Entertainment, and Tjodolf Sommestad, President of King, They will report directly to Matt Booty, President of Games and Studios Content. The leadership teams at Activision Publishing, Blizzard and King will remain in place, with no changes to the structure of how the studios and business units are managed.

Brian Bulatao, Chief Administrative Officer, will report to Dave McCarthy, Chief Operating Officer at Microsoft Gaming. Julie Hodges, Chief People Officer, will report to Cynthia Per-Lee, Corporate Vice President, Gaming Human Resources. Grant Dixton, Chief Legal Officer, will report to Linda Norman, Corporate Vice President of Gaming CELA. Armin Zerza, Chief Financial Officer, will continue to report to Tim Stuart, Corporate Vice President of Finance.

Lulu Meservey, executive vice president of corporate affairs and chief communications officer, will leave ABK at the end of January. Besides, Humam Sakhnini, vice president of Blizzard and King, will leave at the end of December. In this way, a new era is ushered in for the company. We can only wait to see how Activision Blizzard King will fare under this new management. On related issues, the sexual harassment lawsuit against Activision has come to an end. Likewise, mother plans to sue this company.

Editor's Note:

This is a very important moment for the company. Despite the horrible person Kotick was, his decisions helped the company's financial side, something that, taking Microsoft's direction into consideration, could change a lot in the coming years.

Via: The Verge