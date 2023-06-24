In what turned out to be a first day of testimony in the trial of Xbox against Activision Blizzardthe vice president of XboxSarah Bond, dropped another bombshell by stating that the CEO of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotickdemanded a higher revenue share to place call of duty on the platforms of Microsoft.

According to Bond, Kotick made it clear that

“If we didn’t exceed the standard revenue share, I didn’t intend to put call of duty in Xbox“.

Ultimately, Bond said that Xbox decided to comply with the demands of Activision Blizzard.

“Time was limited. We had players whose expectations we wanted to meet, so we ultimately made the decision that it was the best thing for the business.”

Bond’s comments were in response to questions from Mr. Microsoftin which he stated that call of duty It wasn’t a must have game. However, his comments were contradicted in part by the decision of Xbox to pay more money to Activision Blizzard to maintain call of duty on their platforms, as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) later noted during its cross-examination. Bond characterized the negotiations as “lively” and added that a current agreement prevents call of duty this in xbox game pass before January 2025.

In addition to revenue sharing, Bond also discussed marketing deals for call of dutywhich resulted in “very clear limits” on what Xbox could say about the series.

“A year ago we wanted to show that Call of Duty Vanguard would launch in Xboxwe were told that we could not say it in Youtube or anywhere else where customers who weren’t our own customers could see it, and we had to wait for a period of time,” Bond said.

According to Bond, the website of Xbox was fine, just like the accounts of Twitter own of Xbox.

“But when we film a live performance that people can watch on Youtube and other places… and in the end we wanted to show a list that said ‘These are all the games that will arrive next year’, we were told that we couldn’t say that call of duty it would come next year,” Bond said.

When asked if there were other games with similar types of marketing exclusivity, Bond mentioned Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacywhich launched earlier this year.

As part of his testimony, Bond also confirmed that there is currently no way to obtain call of duty in nintendoswitchdescribing sony and Nintendo as “competitors and partners”.

Bond went on to talk about the engagement of Xbox to carry call of duty to switches, saying that the company felt the need to back up its commitment to keep the series on various platforms with stock. Pulling out a confidential document, Bond said that Xbox has a contract to release future versions of CoD on platforms of Nintendo.

He also spoke briefly about the movement of Xbox to sign a similar 10-year contract with Valvewhich the company ultimately rejected because it did not want to be seen signing contracts that blocked content for more than 10 years at a time.

Bond’s testimony followed that of the chief of xbox studiosMatt Booty, and Bethesda’s head of global publishing, Pete Hines, who spoke on topics ranging from the possibility that Indiana Jones this in PS5 despite “Xbox is losing the console wars.”

All of this is part of a week-long trial that will determine whether to impose a preliminary injunction on the acquisition of Activision Blizzardwhich could jeopardize the entire agreement.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: At the beginning of this novel, I told you that this was going to be a topic of conversation all year long… now I think it will continue to be for several years.