In the past, we’ve heard Xbox boss Phil Spencer and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella defend their purchase of Activision Blizzard from allegations Sony has made to various government agencies. Now, Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, who, after all the accusations of abuse and inappropriate behavior at work, is back in the public eye.

During a recent interview with the Financial Times, Kotick had the opportunity to talk about the purchase of his company, and the way in which Sony is “sabotaging” this process. This was what he commented:

“Suddenly, the leadership team at Sony cut off all communication with Microsoft. I think this is all Sony trying to sabotage the transaction. The whole idea that we won’t support PlayStation, or that Microsoft won’t support PlayStation, is absurd. It seems that [la CMA] it’s been co-opted by the FTC ideology, and it’s not really using independent thinking, or thinking about how this transaction would positively impact the UK.”

Unlike Spencer and Nadella, who have taken a calmer perspective, Kotick has come to threaten the CMA. For his part, although the manager is expected to be fired from his role as CEO of Activision Blizzard once the purchase comes to an end, it is currently unknown how and when this will happen specifically.

Via: Financial Times